Celebrated actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown showed off her gold grillz in a TikTok video

The video was recorded in her car as she played dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Loyalty which she sang word for word

The trending video warmed many hearts, as there was news of the Kumawood actress having had another arm surgery

Ghanaian actress and media star Nana Ama McBrown has lit up TikTok with a new video that has got fans talking aid news of her having undergone another arm surgery.

Nana Ama McBrown shows off her grillz. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

McBrown flaunts her grillz

In the trending video shared on McBrown's TikTok account, she was seen sitting in a sleek luxury car, donning a simple pink dress, which was not complete without her heavy makeup and beautifully styled frontal lace hair.

Her frontal lace wig was parted on the side, and the curled ends were left to hang over her shoulder and across her back.

As she sung along passionately to dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Loyalty, the Kumawood star flashed her sparkling gold grillz, beaming with confidence.

Her choice of gold accessories on her wrist and fingers and outfit complemented the gold details of her teeth, giving off major superstar vibes.

The video has since garnered thousands of views and interactions, with fans admiring her love for music, especially Ghanaian songs.

Video of McBrown singing Stonebwoy's Loyalty

Reactions to McBrown's video

Her joy and energy captivated fans, many of whom flooded the comments with praise for her vibrant look and spirited performance.

Other social media users also talked about her gold grillz and how they added to her fashion statement.

McBrown's concerned fans asked about her well-being after there was news travelling about her having had another surgery on her arm. In light of this her fans wondered whether she had returned to her TV hosting duties.

The exciting reactions of Ghanaians to McBrown's TikTok video are below:

jxtcallme Sandy Bee said:

"The first female president in Ghana 🥰🥰. Her Excellency, for a reason. We love u mom❤️."

𝗻𝗼.𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹

"BRIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIMMMMMM🔥🔥🔥♥️🥹🫶."

🥀Dee 🥀 said:

"Always beautiful and beautiful 😍 I love you too much mum🥰🥰."

Ruth Duncan said:

"Please are you back..🥺🥺🥺 missing you already."

comfort.4 said:

"Oh God !!🩵 I can’t believe I’m the first person to like and comment 🥰🥰. I love you Nana🥰🥰🥰."

Kobi Blaq said:

"Ok we see it😂😂😂♥️."

franklina.frimpong said:

"I will always love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Her Excellency."

Jhunea Darlington said:

"We miss you on Onua show 🥰."

Nana Ama McBrown drops a funny skit. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh