Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown left many of her followers in stitches when she shared a comic video on her TikTok account

In the video, she used a funny makeup filter and a trending TikTok audio where she claimed she had been bewitched

The video got many people admiring her sense of humour, while others talked about missing her on their TV screens

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown showcased her comic side when she shared a TikTok video amid news of her having undergone another arm surgery.

McBrown sparks laughter

On her TikTok account, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah shared a comical video that had fans laughing out loud.

In the trending video, she used a quirky makeup filter that dramatically altered her appearance, giving her a distorted, humorous look.

Mrs McBrown Mensah lip-synced to a viral TikTok audio in which a radio presenter questioned a female guest about her strange behaviour. Playing the role of the guest, McBrown responded dramatically, saying,

“They say I’ve been bewitched.The person who made me a witch through birth should come and take that spirit out of me today,” she said all while making exaggerated facial expressions and using a TV remote as a pretend microphone.

In the skit’s climax, she joked that if the spirit was not removed, she would unalive everyone when she got home. The interviewer then advised her to report herself to the Ghana Police Service.

“No officer can arrest me!” McBrown hilariously replied while staying in character.

The video, filled with over-the-top expressions and classic McBrown flair, quickly went viral and had social media users praising her comedic timing and creativity.

Reactions to McBrown's funny video

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section. People admired Mrs McBrown Mensah's sense of humour.

Others also talked about how much they had missed Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called by her fans, on their TV screens.

The reactions of social media users to McBrown's comic skit are below:

Dee❤️🥰❤️🥰❤️🥰❤️🥰❤️🥰 said:

"Who is watching this on Sunday morning in bed."

silver nana ama tutuaa said:

"Her excellency, which kind of make up is this😆😆."

Akosua Obenewaa said:

"Once an actress, always an actress 😂."

Hinson🎀said:

"I’m always happy when I see you … Long life mommy 🙏."

antyella8 said:

"Eeeee her Excellency, please bring ur phone 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

miss_jenny333 said:

"Nti there’s no police station on this App 😂cos eiii😂😂😂."

