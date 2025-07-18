Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has posted a rare video of her daughter that showed her side profile on Instagram

The young style influencer turned heads with her stylish outfit as she fidgeted with her phone while her mom combed her hair

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's pretty daughter's high fashion sense

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has charmed her fans once again by sharing a beautiful video featuring her eldest daughter.

Nadia Buari posted a side profile of the young girl as she gently combed her long and voluminous natural hair. The delightful clip quickly went viral on TikTok, capturing the hearts of many.

Nadia Buari shows her daughter's face

In the heartwarming video, Nadia Buari created a nostalgic scene reminiscent of a typical Ghanaian home.

She sat gracefully on a plush couch, while her daughter, exuding youthful innocence, sat cross-legged on the floor.

The atmosphere was welcoming and loving, reflecting a precious bonding moment between mother and daughter.

Nadia looked gorgeous and effortlessly stylish in a flowing pink maxi dress that was beautifully complemented by an elegant kimono.

As she combed through her daughter’s thick hair, she took special care to detangle it gently while promoting healthy hair growth.

The wealthy heiress displayed a calm demeanour, lounging comfortably barefoot, fully concentrated as her mother fixed her unkempt hair.

Her daughter radiated youthful charm in a simple yet adorable spaghetti strap dress adorned with playful polka dots, fitting perfectly with the lighthearted mood of the video.

The Instagram video is below

Nadia Buari poses with a mysterious man

Nadia Buari has taken to her official social media platforms to publicly wish a handsome man a happy birthday, stirring curiosity among her followers.

Known for being private about her personal life, she rarely posts photos of any men apart from her brothers.

However, she made an exception for this occasion, sharing a vibrant photo of herself alongside the attractive man, heightening speculation that he could be the father of her beautiful children.

In the birthday tribute, Nadia sported a simple yet colourful round-neck dress that perfectly matched her chic sunglasses, radiating effortless style.

The man, equally stylish, donned a designer short-sleeved shirt and coordinating trousers, making for a fashionable duo. Throughout the photoshoot, Nadia embraced her natural beauty, showcasing her long, lustrous hair and opting for a makeup-free look that highlighted her radiant complexion.

The Instagram photo is below:

Nadia Buari prepares fufu in a video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, who showed her culinary skills in a trending video.

The celebrity mother of five used cassava and plantain to prepare fufu for he family, which sparked debate on Instagram.

Most social media users shared mixed reactions after the light-skinned actress emphasised that her children loved the local delicacy.

