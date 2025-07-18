Ghanaian gospel musician and member of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus group made a bold fashion statement at her daughter's wedding

Ghanaian bride Michelle Owusu Ansah looked gorgeous in two corseted kente gowns for her traditional wedding in Kumasi

Some social media users have commented on the young bride and her handsome husband's wedding videos on Instagram

The daughter of legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Monica Owusu Ansah has taken over Instagram with her stylish outfits for her lavish traditional wedding ceremony.

Michelle Owusu Ansah, the eldest daughter of a member of the iconic Daughters of Gloris Jesus group, wore two custom-made gowns for her star-studded event.

Monica Owusu Ansah of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus music group captures attention with her stylish outfit at her daughter Michelle and her husband King's wedding. Photo credit: @bigdayswithshermin

Source: Instagram

Daughter of Daughters of Glorious Jesus weds

Ghanaian bride Michelle didn't disappoint with her outfit selection for her traditional wedding, as she consulted top female designer Bertha Sarpong, known in the fashion industry as Modabertha, to design her traditional wedding gown.

Ghanaian bride Michelle wore an off-shoulder peplum-sleeved two-tone kente gown that highlighted her unique curves as she posed for the cameras.

The designer used expensive glittering rhinestones to design the corseted kente gown for her beautiful nuptials.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride Michelle flaunts her no-makeup face

Ghanaian bride Michelle flaunted her bare face in a makeup transformation video. The wealthy bride booked award-winning male makeup artist Barima Artistry to do her bridal makeup for the traditional video.

The pretty daughter of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus group member flaunted her fine legs in a corseted long-sleeve thigh-high green bridal look for the glam session.

The Instagram video is below:

Monica of Daughters of Glorious Jesus rocks white lace

Ghanaian gospel musician Monica Owusu Ansah looked exquisite in a ravishing long-sleeve lace top designed with giant rhinestones and a matching long skirt at her daughter's wedding.

The celebrity mother wore a flawless ponytail hairstyle styled with a glittering hairpin to match her expensive piece of jewellery.

The Veteran singer couldn't stop smiling as she greeted family members, wedding guests, her in-laws and other special guests at the event.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride Michelle jams to gospel songs

Gospel musician Monica Owusu Ansah's eldest daughter, Michelle and her husband, King, impressed the guests with their impeccable dance moves.

The beautiful young bride was seen in a spaghetti strap colourful kente gown while her handsome and tall husband wore a tailored green agbada designed with rhinestones.

The Instagram video is below:

Cynthia Ampiadu rocks a kente gown on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cynthia Ampiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus, a Ghanaian gospel musician, who has an unparalleled sense of style.

The 50-year-old looked ethereal in a classy Kente gown for her birthday concert at the Oasis of Love International Worship Centre in Kumasi.

Many social media users have praised the female preacher for attending the occasion in a decent yet stylish outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh