Ghanaian bride Dee Marfo with a tiny waist and voluptuous figure has taken over the internet with her wedding videos

The young bride looked flamboyant in stylish gowns for her traditional and white wedding ceremony

Some socia media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Dee Marfo's flawless makeup look on Instagram

Ghanaian lady Dee Marfo made such a gorgeous bride as she wore custom-made gowns for her lavish wedding ceremony.

The melanin twin bride looked like a real-life Barbie doll in a one-hand ruffled kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Dee Marfo wore flawless skin tone makeup and perfectly defined eyebrows that made her glow for her big day.

The curvy woman looked like a goddess in a voluminous, wavy, shoulder-level side-parted hairstyle to match her outfit.

The talented fashion designer carefully designed a perfectly fit corseted kente gown to clinch her body while highlighting her curves.

Ghanaian bride Dee Marfo accessorised her look with beautiful pearly earrings to match the rhinestones in her stylish kente gown.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bride rocks a long-sleeve white gown

Ghanaian bride Dee Marfo looked angelic in a long-sleeve lace gown for her white wedding ceremony.

The beautiful bride with an infectious smile couldn't stop smiling as she posed in the corseted white gown with round-neck for her church wedding.

She opted for an elegant ponytail hairstyle styled with hair pins to match her stylish pearly earrings for her bridal look.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bride models in stylish corset gowns

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Dee Marfo's glamorous corseted gowns for her luxurious wedding ceremony. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

hairessa_ stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍."

queenmotherpam stated:

"Real life Barbie doll 😍."

versebysilver stated:

"Beautiful 😍."

_adwubi_ stated:

"STUNNING !!!😍."

aminaobama stated:

"She looks like a real-life Barbie 😍🔥."

_veesglam stated:

"Beauty 😍😍😍."

akuabiden stated:

"Beauty!!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥."

gorgeous_imperfection stated:

"Now This is BARBIE 😍😍😍😍."

gbemi.solaa stated:

"What waistttttt????."

mrs_adansidaniels stated:

"The music is going everything…. Whose cover is this?."

_cindy_anarfi stated:

"She chose the best team😢."

yaa_fremah_ stated:

"What a WOMAN OF GOD! What a BRIDE! Reggie’s you did excellent 🔥🔥❤️❤️."

ruthieshaircafe stated:

"Flawless 🔥🔥🔥."

enia_enya stated:

"Baby Girl ate oo🔥🔥."

Ghanaian bride slays in a red gown

Ghanaian bride Dee Marfo looked exquisite in a red halterneck gown for her wedding reception party.

The young bride wore heavy makeup with long eyelashes while showing off her dance moves in the viral video.

Watch the video below:

