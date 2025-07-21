Farida Mahama spent time with Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, at her office

In a photo, the president's daughter and the Ghandour Cosmetics ambassador showed their close bond

The photo of Farida Mahama with Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

President John Dramani Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, has courted attention after she was spotted with dancehall musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla.

Farida Mahama displays her close bond with Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa, as they hang out together. Photo source: @faribxby, @drlouisa_s, @sammykaymedia

In a photo seen by YEN.com.gh, the president's daughter wore a black T-shirt as she flaunted her beautiful face with mild makeup. She accessorised with an expensive Louis Vuitton necklace.

Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla also wore a white shirt as she stood behind President John Dramani Mahama and Mrs Lordina Mahama's daughter.

Farida Mahama posed for the camera with Stonebwoy's wife inside what appeared to be the latter's office at Charisma Dental Clinic at Osu Oxford Street.

The photo was first shared by Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla on her official Snapchat page as the president's daughter celebrated her 18th birthday on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Farida Mahama celebrates her birthday with friends

Farida Mahama celebrated her special 18th birthday with a private evening hangout with her friends and loved ones on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Farida Mahama with her parents, President John Dramani Mahama and Mrs Lordina Mahama. Photo source: @officialjdmahama

In a video that went viral on social media, President John Dramani Mahama's daughter looked gorgeous in a black outfit with heavy makeup, lip gloss, and a braided ponytail.

Farida Mahama and her friends enjoyed various international gourmet dishes at a plush restaurant. During the outing, she was surprised with a special birthday cake.

The president's daughter and her friends were later seen in a Mercedes-Benz GLE. The video showed the vehicle's digital cockpit and steering wheel while they drove at night.

The photo of Farida Mahama and Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, is below:

Farida and Dr Louisa's hangout stirs reactions

The photo of Farida Mahama and Dr Louisa hanging out triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

commentsreadersgh wrote:

"Nice. Can we get to see more of her in youth advocacy activities other than the lifestyle selfie photos?"

future2095_ commented:

"Ghanaian ladies are a blessing to West Africa and earth at large. 🤧."

jnrkobby871 said:

"Nyame abodi3 3f3."

marke170s wrote:

"Please, do they have their own hair on their heads? Just one question."

Farida Mahama admires dad's singing at Stadium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama admired her dad, President John Dramani Mahama, as he sang the 2016 hit single, Mahama Paper, during Shatta Wale's performance at the President's Cup game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a video, the president's daughter beamed with excitement as she took out her smartphone and recorded her father's heartfelt moment at the stadium.

The video of Farida Mahama watching her father in admiration at the Stadium triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

