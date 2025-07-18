Kumawood actress Mavis Adjei has popped up with new beautiful photos as she celebrates her birthday

The Obaapa actress, currently residing in the Netherlands, turned a year older on Monday, July 14, 2025

Mavis Adjei's birthday photos have ignited excitement among her followers, many of whom sent their best wishes

Kumawood actress Mavis Adjei has resurfaced after many years of staying away from the limelight.

Adjei, currently residing in the Netherlands, turned a year older on Monday, July 14, 2025. She shared photos in celebration of her new age.

The first set of photos showed the ace actress wearing a full dress in gold colour. She matched her dress with a pair of dark-coloured high-heeled shoes with a ponytail hairstyle.=

Standing on a neatly paved compound, Mavis Adjei smiled broadly as she posed in different styles.

In her caption to the photos, the actress had nothing but gratitude to God for adding another year to her life.

"Thank you, God, for yet another year. Grateful heart 🙏🏾🥂💕," she said.

See Mavis Adjei's birthday photos below:

Moments after the first set, Mavis Adjei shared another set of photos wearing a black top tucked into dark blue trousers. With a broad smile, she stood in front of some flowers and balloons.

"God, my solid rock. God, my protector," she captioned the photos.

See Mavis Adjei's second set of photos below:

Mavis Adjei's acting career

Mavis Adjei, a native of Akwatia in the Eastern Region, was one of the leading female stars on Ghanaian television during the early to mid-2000s when Kumawood movies were dominant.

A contemporary of Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Borga Sylvia, and Emelia Brobbey, among others, she featured in over 25 films, including Kumasi Yonkuor, Love & Politics, and Church Money.

She established herself as a fan favourite in Obaapa, where she starred alongside Agya Koo. Playing the role of Sarah, the wife of an impotent Master Small (Agya Koo), her attempt to have a child through an extra-marital affair backfired after Small's siblings, Mercy Asiedu and Borga Sylvia, caught her in the act.

Watch Mavis Adjei's performance in the Obaa Pa movie below:

While Obaa Pa brought her more fame, Mavis rather took a backseat, relocating to the Netherlands after a few years. She currently lives in the European nation with her three children: two daughters, Tyra and Kayla, and her son, Kieran.

Reactions to Mavis Adjei's birthday photos

The photos shared by Mavis Adjei to celebrate her birthday got some of her admirers excited. From fans to colleagues, many took to the comment section to wish her well.

jacquiasante said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful. God bless you with grace and good health. Enjoy your day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💝🎉🙌🏾🎊✋🏾💕🤣."

gloriasarfo said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you Precious woman 🎉👑🎉 More blessings to you and yours 🙌🏾🌟🌟🌟🌟🙌🏾 You’re loved 🌹🤍🌹."

ruthobeng16 said:

"Cheers to more blessings gorgeous Queen 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 👏 ✌ 🥂."

Actress Mavis Adjei now lives with her family in the Netherlands.

Source: Instagram

