Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, widely known as MzGee, has explained how she handled pressure when she hosted United Showbiz

The eloquent presenter stated that presenters from other stations made her a main topic on their show

She has expressed her gratitude to Nana Aba Anamoah, Delay and Gifty Anti for their words of encouragement during the challenging times

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, widely known as MzGee, has bravely opened up about the difficult experiences she faced when she stepped into the role previously held by Nana Ama McBrown on the popular show United Showbiz.

As the host of Just Being Uson Akwabaa Magic, MzGee has taken it upon herself to inspire young journalists, encouraging them to rise above negative criticism and strive to be the best versions of themselves.

MzGee shares emotional experience of taking over from McBrown on United Showbiz. Photo credit: @utv

Source: Instagram

MzGee talks about replacing McBrown on UTV

In an emotionally charged Instagram post, she detailed her journey, particularly highlighting a call she made to the Bryt TV presenter Afia Achiaa Rakia, who invited Kumawood actor Big Akwes to engage in a light-hearted game regarding which female actress he would choose to marry or date.

MzGee stated that she experienced intense emotional trauma during the tumultuous period after replacing McBrown.

She expressed her frustration with how other entertainers utilised her transition as fodder for gossip on their own entertainment shows.

The Instagram video is below:

"It’s common for people to scrutinise your work when you’re not their favourite presenter," she commented, shedding light on the harsh reality of public scrutiny.

MzGee thanks Nana Aba for mentoring her

Reflecting on her challenges, MzGee spoke fondly about the support she received from some of Ghana’s most respected female media personalities, including Nana Aba Anamoah, Deloris Frimpong Manso, and Gifty Anti.

These seasoned figures reached out to her, offering consolation and encouragement to help her maintain her composure and resilience despite the adversity she faced.

In a heartfelt ten-minute video, MzGee conveyed her desire to extend the same support to a young female journalist who recently faced public backlash.

"I’ve been through so much that I truly empathise with her pain. I felt compelled to call her and say, ‘Young girl, the best of us face similar trials. Dust yourself off and rise again."

"I remember when I was bullied, insulted, and criticised for asking questions that didn’t align with others' scripts. During those times, I received uplifting calls from those who came before me, encouraging me to hold my head high and keep moving forward."

"I must shout out to those who supported me, particularly Nana Aba Anamoah, who said she wouldn’t comment on the negativity surrounding me because of our bond."

The Instagram video is below:

MzGee slays in a stylish gown

In a separate, yet equally captivating update, MzGee has wowed fans with her beautiful transformation following the birth of her first child.

Recently, she has also opened up about her divorce, showcasing her remarkable physique in a fabulous pink ensemble that has sparked conversations across social media.

The former TV3 presenter was photographed in an exquisite long-sleeved lace corseted kente that beautifully accentuated her silhouette.

Complementing her elegant look, MzGee wore a simple frontal lace ponytail and opted for bold makeup that highlighted her features as she flashed radiant smiles for the camera.

Her ensemble was completed with chic open-toe strappy high heels and a designer clutch purse, effectively blending elegance with personal style.

With this newfound confidence and flair, MzGee continues to inspire her followers, reminding them that resilience and self-expression can arise even from the most challenging circumstances.

The Instagram video is below:

Medikal talks about his interview on United Showbiz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Medikal addressed his interview on United Television after his sold-out concert at the O2 Arena.

Medikal demanded an apology from UTV's management for what he perceived as their host's unprofessional and biased questioning style.

Some social media users commented on Medikal's video, which generated lots of controversy online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh