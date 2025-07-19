Prophet Kumchacha has gone viral after a video of him lashing out at the husband of Nana Agradaa surfaced online

He stated that it was wrong for Angel Asiamah to use Agradaa's daughter to court public sympathy as part of efforts to get Agradaa freed

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the remarks made by Kumchacha

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, is livid over a video showing Agradaa's daughter pleading for her mother to be released from prison.

It all happened when a video went viral on TikTok on July 18, 2025, showing Agradaa's young daughter, Rihanna, looking visibly sad as she called for her mother's release from prison.

Kumchacha scolds Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, regarding a video made by Rihanna. Photo credit: @Kumchacha Account/TikTok, @Angel Asiamah/Facebook, @dailywatch online/TikTok

Source: UGC

Rihanna lamented that she truly misses her mother, hence pleading with the court to set her free, stating that a 15-year jail term was too much.

“Mommy is gone, and I’m feeling blue. Fifteen years is a long time, what am I to do? I need my mom, her love and her care. Please, can the court show mercy and spare? I’m just a kid with a heart that breaks.Seeing Mommy’s photograph on the news, YouTube, and papers makes me miss her smile, her heart, and her song. I want her home where she belongs,” she recited.

Kumchacha slams Angel Asiamah

Reacting to the video, Kumchacha channelled his displeasure towards Angel Asiamah, accusing Agradaa's husband of being the mastermind behind the young girl’s actions.

He wondered when it became the norm for relatives of imprisoned individuals to take to social media to beg the court to set their loved ones free.

Angel Asiamah appeals to Ghanaians to forgive Agradaa. Prison. Photo credit: @Angel Asiamah/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Kumchacha advised Angel Asiamah to keep Agradaa's young daughter out of the issue and instead get competent lawyers who can secure the release of the evangelist.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 11,000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kumchacha’s rant

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video commended Kumchacha for speaking against the move to involve Rihanna in the issue.

Apostle Michael Nartey stated:

“They wrote for her to read. What she was saying wasn’t coming from her but from someone else."

Sandy commented:

“The girl was even talking like someone wrote it for her to read. There wasn’t even remorse in what she was saying.”

user7954102550602 added:

“I wonder why Asiamah will be exposing her for people to descend on the poor girl. Aden na wagyimi saa?”

Agradaa's former employee speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former employee of Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, has gone public over certain allegations regarding his association with his former boss.

In a video on TikTok, K. Gyasi clarified that he only worked for Agradaa as a television presenter at the now-collapsed Thunder TV.

He said that at no point was he involved with the infamous Agradaa money-doubling scams, which are known by many as Sika Gari.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh