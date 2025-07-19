Agradaa: Kumchacha Calls Out Angel Asiamah, Warns Him Not To Involve Rihanna In Mother's Saga
- Prophet Kumchacha has gone viral after a video of him lashing out at the husband of Nana Agradaa surfaced online
- He stated that it was wrong for Angel Asiamah to use Agradaa's daughter to court public sympathy as part of efforts to get Agradaa freed
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the remarks made by Kumchacha
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Popular Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, is livid over a video showing Agradaa's daughter pleading for her mother to be released from prison.
It all happened when a video went viral on TikTok on July 18, 2025, showing Agradaa's young daughter, Rihanna, looking visibly sad as she called for her mother's release from prison.
Rihanna lamented that she truly misses her mother, hence pleading with the court to set her free, stating that a 15-year jail term was too much.
“Mommy is gone, and I’m feeling blue. Fifteen years is a long time, what am I to do? I need my mom, her love and her care. Please, can the court show mercy and spare? I’m just a kid with a heart that breaks.Seeing Mommy’s photograph on the news, YouTube, and papers makes me miss her smile, her heart, and her song. I want her home where she belongs,” she recited.
Kumchacha slams Angel Asiamah
Reacting to the video, Kumchacha channelled his displeasure towards Angel Asiamah, accusing Agradaa's husband of being the mastermind behind the young girl’s actions.
He wondered when it became the norm for relatives of imprisoned individuals to take to social media to beg the court to set their loved ones free.
Kumchacha advised Angel Asiamah to keep Agradaa's young daughter out of the issue and instead get competent lawyers who can secure the release of the evangelist.
At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 11,000 likes and 700 comments.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Kumchacha’s rant
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video commended Kumchacha for speaking against the move to involve Rihanna in the issue.
Apostle Michael Nartey stated:
“They wrote for her to read. What she was saying wasn’t coming from her but from someone else."
Sandy commented:
“The girl was even talking like someone wrote it for her to read. There wasn’t even remorse in what she was saying.”
user7954102550602 added:
“I wonder why Asiamah will be exposing her for people to descend on the poor girl. Aden na wagyimi saa?”
Agradaa's former employee speaks
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former employee of Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, has gone public over certain allegations regarding his association with his former boss.
In a video on TikTok, K. Gyasi clarified that he only worked for Agradaa as a television presenter at the now-collapsed Thunder TV.
He said that at no point was he involved with the infamous Agradaa money-doubling scams, which are known by many as Sika Gari.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.