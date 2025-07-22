The Supreme Court has overturned a 2020 bench warrant issued against controversial US-based Ghanaian commentator Kevin Taylor

Taylor filed a certiorari suit at the Accra High Court on July 3, 2025, to challenge the warrant

The warrant was quashed in a 4:1 majority ruling by the court, prompting Taylor to celebrate online after the verdict

The Supreme Court has quashed the bench warrant against US-based controversial Ghanaian social commentator, Kevin Taylor.

The Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, issued the bench warrant for Kevin's arrest in January 2020, after he was found in contempt of the court.

Kevin Taylor, a US-based Ghanaian social commentator, reacts after the Supreme Court quashed an arrest warrant issued against him in 2020. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

However, five years after the warrant was issued, the US-based social commentator filed a certiorari suit at the Accra High Court on July 3, 2025, to nullify the warrant, citing reasons such as:

At the hearing of the certiorari suit on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Imoro Amadu Tanko, quashed the arrest warrant in a 4:1 majority decision.

Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Philip Bright Mensah ruled in favour of Kevin Taylor's application while Justice Ernest Gaewu dissented.

At the moment the verdict was delivered, Kevin Taylor, who appeared in court, took to his X page to celebrate the victory.

"The law is the law 🙏🏿." he wrote.

Read the post below:

Kevin Taylor accused of scandalising the court

In the 2020 contempt case against Kevin Taylor, Justice Kyei Baffour accused him of scandalising the court by alleging that he was promoted to do the bidding of the then government led by President Akufo-Addo in an ongoing case involving the National Communications Authority.

Following the issuance of the bench warrant, the court ordered the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to arrest and bring him before the court.

Kevin Taylor’s argument in court

While the full grounds of the Supreme Court's decision to set aside the bench warrant remain unclear, the US-based social commentator reportedly argued in court on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, that the 2020 ruling for his arrest was issued without a prior hearing or summons.

Aside from this, he also contended that his name was allegedly incorrectly spelt as “Kelvin Taylor” in the arrest warrant instead of Kevin Taylor.

Kevin Taylor also claimed that he was not given access to the specific video evidence upon which he was being held for contempt.

He further argued that the warrant violated his constitutional right to a fair hearing.

Kevin Taylor sends a warning to NDC appointees

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor issued a stern warning to President Mahama's appointees to conduct themselves well while in office.

In a video addressing Sammy Gyamfi's recent gesture to Evangelist Mama Pat, Kevin Taylor noted that the party was no longer in opposition; therefore, its members needed to act as people in government.

Netizens who watched the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported his claim while others criticised him.

Source: YEN.com.gh