A video of Yaa Brefo speaking about the trauma she went through due to certain utterances Kevin Taylor made about her has gone viral

Speaking in an interview, the Onua FM presenter touched on how a description Kevin Taylor gave still haunts her

This comes after the Supreme Court, in a 4:1 majority ruling, quashed an arrest warrant issued against him in 2020

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has gone public on her disagreement with controversial media commentator Kevin Taylor.

In a video on TikTok, the Onua FM Morning Show presenter, Nana Yaa Brefo, in an interview with Onua FM, shed more light on the issue.

Onua FM presenter shares how Kevin Taylor's actions have impacted her. Photo credit: @Onua FM/Facebook, Kevin Taylor/Facebook

Source: UGC

She stated that the loudmouth social media commentator labelled her as a man, a comment which has deeply affected her.

Yaa Brefo indicated that the comment caused her emotional stress, especially when people refer to her as that anytime she makes a post on social media.

"The emotional stress he puts me through whenever he does this. Anytime I post anything stupid, people go to my social media and comment, adding their name even if it has nothing to do with politics. Even when I am exercising, it is a bit worrying."

Arrest warrant against Kevin Taylor

The Supreme Court, on July 3, 2025, quashed the bench warrant for Kevin Taylor's arrest issued in January 2020 after he was found in contempt of court by the High Court, presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour.

Supreme Court quashes bench warrant issued against Kevin Taylor in 2020. Photo credit: @WADR/Facebook, @JUSAG

Source: Facebook

The US-based social commentator filed a certiorari suit at the Accra High Court on July 3 to nullify the warrant.

A 4-1 verdict was reached after Justices Senyo Dzamefe, Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, and Philip Bright Mensah ruled in favour of Kevin Taylor's application, while Justice Ernest Gaewu dissented.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Yaaa Brefo's comment about Kevin Taylor

Social media users who reacted shared their views on the court’s decision to quash the arrest warrant issued against Kevin Taylor.

Nana Yaw stated:

"You people, the lies against Mahama were too much. Do you know the emotional stress you put Mahama through?"

NaNa Quame stated:

"The fact is, let's make truth your hallmark as a journalist. Let’s not sugar-coat others’ offenses. Do not attach emotions to your work. And if we are to tell who brought insult into Ghana politics, all hands will be directed at Ken. He started it, and nobody condemned his actions. Now, see where we are. If Ken was right, then why are you condemning Kevin?"

Youth President stated:

"Now Ghana is an insult-free country. Everyone can insult freely, because our President has approved it as a law in this country to insult people freely. Aban papa aba, even the one you are reading my comment from, women, twe NDC people."

Young mann reacted:

"You know, Ghana here, the gullible people are the most... so they will definitely hail him."

Kevin Taylor warns NDC appointees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor cautioned President John Mahama's appointees.

In a video, Kevin Taylor urged them to conduct themselves well while in office, since the party was no longer in opposition.

He indicated that his platform was not meant to promote the NDC agenda.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh