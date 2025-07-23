Shatta Wale's wife, Maali, reportedly burst into tears after being informed of a pastor's doom prophecy about her husband

Ghanaian man of God, Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh, claimed he had seen a vision of Shatta Wale being gunned down by unknown assailants

Shatta Wale said his wife's reaction has strengthened his resolve to ensure that the pastor is punished for his actions

Dancehall king Shatta Wale's wife was moved to tears after a Ghanaian pastor's doom prophecy about the artist.

In a post shared to social media, Shatta Wale opened up on the effect the damaging prophecy had on his loved ones as he promised to take renewed action.

Pastor prophesies Shatta Wale’s death

In a video shared to social media, Ghanaian pastor Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh claimed he had seen Shatta Wale’s demise in a vision.

He said he first saw a vision of the musician escaping some armed men on foot as they attempted to assassinate him.

Donkoh, who claimed to be a big fan of Shatta Wale despite his prophecy, said his second vision showed armed men surrounding the On God hitmaker's vehicle.

He said, despite a brief fightback by Shatta Wale, they eventually succeeded in taking his life.

Shatta Wale shares wife’s response to prophecy

In a social media post shared on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Shatta Wale said his wife and the mother of his last child, Maali, had been left traumatised by the contents of the prophecy.

He said his mother-in-law called him with his wife crying on the phone out of fear for his life.

Shatta Wale renewed his pledge to take action against the man of God if the Ghana Police Service does not act and arrest him.

“My wife’s mum just called me with my wife on the phone crying and you don’t call that fear and panic but let Shatta strike, then you will see 92 law old men using old law to come tell me nonsense … WE ALL GO SEE WHAT GO HAPPEN,” he said.

The YouTube video with details of Shatta Wale's wife's reaction to the doom prophecy is below.

