Ghanaian artist, Shatta Wale, performed at the grand opening show of the Golden Dew Hotel on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Kumasi

Shatta Wale fell on stage while performing after an overexcited fan invaded the stage and bumped into the artist

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on the matter in the comment section

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly called Shatta Wale, fell on stage while performing at an event in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Shatta Wale was singing his hit song, ‘Taking Over’, at the grand opening show of the Golden Dew Hotel on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Shatta Wale falls during a performance after a fan invades the stage. Photo credit: Shatta Wale

In a video on X, Shatta Wale was performing when a fan jumped onto the stage and tried to get close to the self-proclaimed Dancehall King.

The overly excited fan bumped into Shatta Wale while he was performing on stage. Meanwhile, the security guards were chasing after the fan, caught him on the floor and dragged him offstage.

Shatta Wale got back up quickly after falling and paused his performance to address the fan’s action.

He was not happy with the stage invasion and expressed his dissatisfaction immediately. He wondered what would have happened if he had got injured.

He further used some harsh words on the fan. The crowd cheered Shatta Wale on while he commented on the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale’s fall on stage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Lechiboroni said:

“Small air brought the SM down 😹🤣 de jot carry all de energy go 😭🤭.”

@United_Africana wrote:

“He was in Kumasi yesterday, and he didn’t pass by KNUST?”

@Iam_MrIdeas said:

“The security failed him. It’s about time both artists and event organisers take security precautions/measures very seriously before something injurious or fatal happens.”

@Ashtownnboy wrote:

“Shatta err…he that guy😂 But e do aa relax for the insult top @shattawalegh.”

@_Roofman2131gh said:

“Shatta handled it well, remember Burner Boy kicking a fan for almost the same thing, I don’t know what some of these fans want to achieve by doing this.”

@chief39713 wrote:

“You see ein followers.? As he insulted the guy de333 you people no see oo.”

@kofisongh said:

“Fans need to stop this behaviour, it’s becoming rampant. Every time Ghana plays, someone invades the pitch, and in the end, it’s the GFA that gets fined by CAF. This has to stop.”

@WeGetMission wrote:

“Hypocrites all over. Same fans who dey cancel King Paluta dey hail Shatta for using unpalatable words towards a fan.”

@Tkhay_ said:

“The security men failed. If it were an assault, it would have been successful.”

@bernardakudugu wrote:

“That security guy who flew will be needed at Akwatia as a remedy to the NDC’s flying python 😊.”

