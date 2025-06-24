Maali, in a social media post, flaunted her daughter Queen Money's face for the first time months after she and Shatta Wale welcomed the baby

Despite covering the child's eyes, her face could be seen as she sat on a couch and stared at her mother, who captured the photo of her

The photo of Queen Money's face triggered positive reactions among Ghanaians on social media, who marvelled at her resemblances

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's girlfriend and baby mama, Maali, has courted attention after she unveiled the identity of her daughter Queen Money on social media.

The SM boss and his partner welcomed their first child as a couple into the world in November 2024 after almost three years of dating. The new baby was also the musician's publicly known third child.

Rumours of the couple expecting their first child together emerged on social media after Maali was spotted at the dancehall musician's mansion with a growing belly in a video that surfaced on social media.

Another video also surfaced, which showed Shatta Wale surprising his girlfriend with a brand-new, expensive white Range Rover as a gift in one of his numerous properties for her, expecting a new baby.

Despite often sharing footage of herself and Shatta Wale with their child on social media on several occasions, Maali had made a conscious effort to keep her baby's face hidden from the public.

In a photo seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the SM boss' girlfriend was spotted playing with her daughter, Queen Money, inside their plush residence.

Despite covering the child's eyes, her face could be seen as she sat on a couch and stared at her mother, who captured the photo of her with her smartphone.

Queen Money's identity unveiling comes days after she was spotted with her father, Shatta Wale, during their private moment together.

Shatta Wale spends time with his daughter

In a series of videos shared on TikTok, Shatta Wale babysat his daughter, Queen Money, at his residence while Maali recorded them from behind.

In one video, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker expressed excitement as he slept on the floor and played with his daughter, who sat on a white cloth filled with the little girl's numerous toys.

In another video, the dancehall musician, who recently wept as he defended his godfather Kofi Boat following his arrest for alleged financial crimes, was spotted singing a lullaby and pushing his daughter as she slept in a stroller inside a plush living room in his $2.5 million mansion in Trasacco Valley.

The photo of Maali's daughter, Queen Money, is below:

Maali spends time with Shatta's daughter Cherissa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maali spent time with Shatta Wale's daughter Cherissa during the latter's visit to her residence.

In a video she shared on social media, the dancehall musician's girlfriend and child were spotted showcasing their dance moves.

The video of Maali spending time with Shatta Wale's daughter triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

