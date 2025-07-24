A fire broke out in the Kumasi-based Pure FM studio and caused significant damage during the night on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Following the incident, media personality Ship Dealer shared footage from the studio which showed the extent of damage caused

The fire incident at Pure FM studio triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians, who shared their opinions on social media

A fire incident ravaged the studio of popular Kumasi-based broadcast station Pure FM on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the fire, which broke out during the night, lasted for over three hours before personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were able to combat it.

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster and musician Kwame Adinkra, the host of Pure FM's morning show, confirmed the unfortunate incident in a social media post.

In his Facebook post, he wrote:

"I'm completely exhausted. We've just spent over three intense hours battling the fire that broke out at Pure FM studios. Thankfully, we managed to save the building, but we lost all our studio equipment. We'll be off air temporarily, but we shall rise again!"

The fire incident at the radio station's studio caused significant damage and disrupted the station's broadcast operations. However, reports indicated that there were no casualties.

Ship Dealer shares damage caused by fire

Following the fire outbreak, radio personality and self-acclaimed business mogul Ship Dealer, or Oliver Khan, who regularly features on a show with sports journalist Bright Boadi Kankam on the Kumasi-based station, expressed sadness over the incident.

He shared a video on Instagram in the aftermath of the fire incident, which showed the full extent of damage caused.

The footage showed the radio station's entire studio and the expensive equipment for their regular broadcast, burnt to ashes.

A man present in the studio with other individuals after the fire service personnel extinguished the fire was in dismay as he recounted how he informed Pure FM sports commentator Andy Kacylas about the unfortunate incident when it began.

According to him, the media personality initially refused to believe that the fire incident had occurred and assumed he was being pranked by his colleagues at the station.

The video of the damage caused by the fire incident at the Pure FM studio is below:

Reactions to Pure FM fire incident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below to the video by Ship Dealer:

jay_blackgh commented:

"Hopefully, the studio got insurance."

spiderewulenzi said:

"Ohhhhh Sorry 😢."

johnny17_k wrote:

"Oh no, our joy 😪😪."

Fire guts Sarah Lawson's plush house

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, a fire gutted Sarah Lawson's plush house and caused havoc on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

In videos that surfaced online, the social media personality shed tears as she and some friends watched the infero from the streets.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the middle of the night, with Ghana National Fire Service personnel able to douse the fire.

