A fire incident occurred at Sarah Lawson's plush residence during the night on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

In a video, the social media influencer was in distress as she witnessed the incident after she and her housemates had safely evacuated the premises

Firefighters arrived at Sarah Lawson's neighbourhood to handle the situation and prevent more damage after receiving a distress call

Popular Ghanaian lifestyle influencer Sarah Lawson has courted attention after a fire incident at her residence on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The social media personality and some of her housemates were distressed after a fire broke out at their residence in the middle of the night.

Sarah Lawson was overwhelmed with emotions as she shared footage of her residence engulfed by the fire and pleaded for help after she and her neighbours successfully evacuated the premises when the unfortunate incident happened.

Some firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service later arrived at the social media personality's neighbourhood to handle the situation and stop the fire from burning down the entire house after receiving the distress call.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage at Sarah Lawson's residence are still unknown. In another update, she assured her fans that she and her neighbours were safe as she interacted with a firefighter at the apartment following the fire incident.

The lifestyle influencer was recently among the numerous entrepreneurs who hawked their businesses at the Snapchat personality Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch event on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Ghud Park in the Accra Mall.

Fire incident at Accra Arts Centre

The unfortunate incident at Sarah Lawson's residence came less than a day after significant property damage was recorded following a major fire outbreak near the National Lotteries office, opposite the Arts Centre in Accra on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

According to reports from some local news outlets, the fire incident was caused by a faulty gas cylinder.

Despite no injuries and fatalities recorded, workers were deeply impacted as the fire destroyed over 50 wooden structures that were filled with goods in the area.

The intervention from the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the other parts of the area and causing more damage.

The videos of Sarah Lawson's fire incident are below:

Netizens sympathise with Sarah after fire incident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

Datslaynurse commented:

"Thank God, aww, this is heartbreaking."

Lash it Loud said:

"Owww, this can’t be happening. 😭😭😭 Fire service, please come to her rescue. 😭😭😭."

Enoughbody wrote:

"Sometimes, it’s not the house, but the valuables and documents. 😒😒😒."

_godisthegreatest0 said:

"Ahh, how? Oh. I was literally on her Snapchat the whole time while she was unboxing gifts from her bestie and Linda Apparels. Oh God, help her."

TikTok star Akua Antwiwaa passes away

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, two-year-old TikTok star Akua Antwiwaa passed away after falling ill.

The late social media sensation's mother announced the news of her daughter's tragic demise on TikTok on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Akua Antwiwaa's passing saddened many netizens who mourned her demise and offered their condolences to her family.

