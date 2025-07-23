Bright Aweh, the suspect in the killing of Stephen King Amoah, the Immigration Officer who went missing, has been arraigned.

The young man, who is also a friend of the deceased, appeared at the Kwabenya Circuit Court on July 23, 2025.

A relative of the late immigration officer demands justice for her deceased grandson. Image source: Stephen King Amoah

Source: Facebook

Gossips24TV shared footage from the Kwabenya Circuit Court, where tensions ran high and chaos nearly erupted during the proceedings.

Stephen’s relatives were visibly heartbroken and almost confronted Bright at the court premises, but the situation was diffused by the timely intervention of security personnel.

The grandmother of Stephen, who appeared at the court to witness the proceedings, called for justice for her deceased son.

She asked the government to make Bright suffer the same fate as her late grandson.

Stephen found dead days after he went missing

The late immigration officer was confirmed dead on July 9 after a search party comprising the police and family members found his charred body.

The search party had been looking for the immigration officer since July 4, when his family reported him missing.

Reports indicate that Stephen King Amoah left home on July 3, 2025, at about 8 pm to meet his friend Bright Aweh, who owed him GH¢ 200,000. He never returned until his body was found burnt and abandoned by a gutter days later. His friend was arrested after he confirmed their meeting.

In the latest development, one Yaw Appiah also shared some updates from the court, indicating that the case has been transferred to the High Court.

Some friends of Stephen who were also at the court hurled insults at Bright, some using derogatory remarks against him.

Watch the video of Stephen's grandmother calling for justice for her beloved:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh