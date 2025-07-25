Kofi Gabs has begun making an effort to reunite with his Romanian ex-girlfriend, Maria, over a week after their split

In a video he shared on social media, the socialite had a friendly conversation with his ex-partner

The footage of Kofi Gabs chatting with his ex-girlfriend triggered mixed reactions from his fans on social media

Popular Netherlands-based Ghanaian social media personality Kofi Gabs, or Mr Happiness, has courted attention after a video of him and his Romanian ex-girlfriend surfaced on social media.

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, the controversial socialite took to his official TikTok page to share his recent video call with Maria, his ex-partner.

In the muted video Kofi Gabs shared, the former couple appeared to still be on good terms, as they had what seemed to be a friendly conversation despite their recent breakup.

The social media personality's Romanian ex-girlfriend, Maria, beamed with excitement throughout their interaction.

The controversial TikToker, known for his infamous Dutch Passport versus PHD debate, also showed his ex-girlfriend his newest dyed hairstyle, which he recently got after his trip to the US.

Kofi Gabs and Maria's interaction via their video call came over a week after the Netherlands-based Ghanaian socialite announced their breakup on social media.

Kofi Gabs' breakup with his Romanian girlfriend

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Kofi Gabs shared that his girlfriend of over seven years, Maria, had broken up with him while he was at the airport preparing to board a flight to her home country, Romania, for his birthday celebrations.

The controversial socialite noted that he had earlier visited his girlfriend in March 2025 in Romania to spend time with her and celebrate her birthday as a couple.

He also explained that it was Maria who invited him to travel from the Netherlands to Romania to celebrate his birthday.

Kofi Gabs shared that he received the breakup call from his ex-girlfriend moments after arriving at the airport for the trip.

In a move to avoid sobbing over his breakup, the social media personality booked a flight to New York City in the US, where he toured various scenery and celebrated his birthday.

The video of Kofi Gabs chatting with his Romanian ex-girlfriend after their breakup is below:

Reactions to Kofi Gabs communicating with ex-gilrfriend

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Shakira commented:

"Maria, please you have a beautiful life ahead of you. Stay focus."

Ohemaa Porsh said:

"If you want to see your enemy, this is how you confuse them 😂."

Princejak wrote:

"I said they will be together again. It is possible that the woman wanted to see if Kofi really loves her."

Willie Jason said:

"Mr Happiness, so you were fanfooling us. Masa, make your eyes clear, oh. 😅😅😅😂"

iamkasapa23 commented:

"Last last, Mr Happiness go beg for come back anaa. 🤣."

Mr Rogerx said:

"It was all content. Social media is a game. Don't take it serious because it's not a real place."

Kofi Gabs parties with influencer on birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Gabs partied in the US with an influencer on his birthday after his breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Maria.

In a video, the socialite was spotted on a boat popping champagne and eating some fancy meals as he celebrated his milestone.

The video triggered mixed reactions from many fans who thronged the comment section of Kofi Gabs' social media post.

