In a viral TikTok video, Kofi Gabs announced his split from his longtime Romanian girlfriend, Maria

The Netherlands-based Ghanaian socialite also narrated the story behind the breakup and how it impacted him

Kofi Gabs' story about his breakup with Maria triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Popular Netherlands-based Ghanaian social media personality Kofi Gabs has courted attention after experiencing a major setback in his love life.

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the controversial socialite shared that his girlfriend of over seven years, Maria, had broken up with him while he was at the airport preparing to visit her in Romania.

According to Kofi Gabs, he had earlier visited his girlfriend in March 2025 in her home country to spend time with her and celebrate her birthday as a couple.

He noted that his now ex-girlfriend, Maria, later invited him to travel from the Netherlands to Romania to celebrate his birthday.

He said:

"I went to visit my girlfriend Maria in March to celebrate her birthday with her. She later invited me to travel to Romania and celebrate my birthday with her. So I informed her that I will come. It was something we had planned."

Kofi Gabs noted that he had packed his belongings and had gone to the airport to catch a flight to Romania to spend time with Maria. However, she called him on the phone to break up with him at the airport.

He said he was not interested in returning home from the airport to cry about the breakup, so he went ahead to book a flight to New York City to go and have fun.

He said:

"I got to the airport and received a phone call from Maria, who told me that she had broken up with me and that I won't be able to locate her when I arrive in Romania. At that moment, I remembered that I have a Dutch passport that is like a PHD, so I can go anywhere I want anytime."

"As I am at the airport right now, I am not going home to feel sorry for myself, so I went to KLM and asked if they had any available flights to New York today, and they confirmed that they had one that would take off at 1:35, so I have bought my ticket."

Kofi Gabs, who once sparked a big online debate about the relevance of a Dutch passport over a PHD, said his passport had helped him avoid being brokenhearted over his girlfriend, Maria's decision to end their romantic relationship.

He reiterated his controversial stance, stating that his trip to New York City was easy and that he did not have to visit the American Embassy in the Netherlands to secure a visa before travelling.

The video of Kofi Gabs speaking about his girlfriend jilting him at the airport is below:

Reactions to Kofi Gabs' breakup with girlfriend

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

SHALOM commented:

"Kofi, are you sure? What have you done to her?"

Nana Kwesi said:

"If not a broken heart, what are u going to do in New York?"

GABBYY wrote:

"Broken heart has changed your location from Romania to New York 😃😃😃😃."

Opare Brown said:

"Broken heart will take people places. Small broken heart, you do U-turn dey go New York 🤣🤣🤣, Maria no try."

Kofi Gabs criticises Kofi Oduro over petition

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Gabs criticised Kofi Oduro over his petition to President John Dramani Mahama for Ato Essien's release from prison.

The social media personality questioned the authenticity of Mr Oduro's role as a pastor, claiming that he was not genuine.

Kofi Gabs also slammed Pastor Kofi Oduro's church members for applauding him for his controversial remarks during church service.

