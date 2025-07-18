Popular Ghanaian content creator based in the Netherlands, Kofi Gabs, held a birthday party on a boat in the US shortly after losing his girlfriend

He shared a video that showed him popping champagne with a female friend, Rhoda, and other attendees

Kofi Gabs’ video stirred online reactions, with many social media users insisting that he is still heartbroken but is trying to hide it.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dutch-Ghanaian content creator Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, has thrown himself a birthday party on a boat in the United States of America (USA).

Kofi Gabs pops champagne and relaxes with a female influencer on a boat in New York a few hours after losing his Romanian girlfriend. Image credit: Image credit: @kofigabs, @shakerrhodaline

Source: TikTok

The TikTok star stirred social media reactions on Thursday, July 17, 2025, when he announced that his seven-year-long relationship with his Romanian girlfriend, Maria, had come to an end.

He said he had travelled to the airport to catch a flight to Romania for a planned birthday celebration when Maria called him to break up.

In light of the heartbreak, he instantly booked a flight to New York City to hold his birthday celebrations there.

In a video shared to his TikTok account, Kofi Gabs showed how his birthday celebrations had gone.

He held a party on a boat with Rhoda, a female friend and influencer, and could be seen popping champagne.

The TikTok video of Kofi Gabs’ birthday celebrations on a boat is below.

Kofi Gabs heartbroken by ex-Romanian girlfriend, Maria

Hours before his birthday party, Kofi Gabs opened up on the sequence of events that led to his breakup with his partner, Maria.

He said he visited his girlfriend in March for her birthday, after which they planned another trip for him this month for his birthday.

Kofi Gabs opens up on losing his girlfriend, Maria, after travelling to the airport to book a flight to visit her. Image credit: @kofigabs

Source: TikTok

While at the airport, she called him and broke up with him on the phone.

"I got to the airport and received a phone call from Maria, who told me that she had broken up with me and that I won't be able to locate her when I arrive in Romania. At that moment, I remembered that I have a Dutch passport that is like a PHD, so I can go anywhere I want anytime." he said.

Before the abrupt breakup, the Dutch-based Ghanaian social media influencer often flaunted his Romanian girlfriend in his videos.

The TikTok video of Kofi Gabs speaking about his break up is below.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Gabs’ birthday party

Social media users shared varying opinions in reaction to the video of Kofi Gabs celebrating his birthday on a boat.

While some wished him well, others claimed he was pretending to be happy and was still suffering from the effects of his heartbreak.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

martinodrizzle36 said:

"You see the difference between America and your Holland 😇. You are in the world's headquarters 😊😂."

kofi is Everywhere wrote:

"Broken heart 💔mu Promax 16."

🎨IceTee Designs 🎨 commented:

"Broken heart catch am 🤣."

Micky_Osei wrote:

"Broken heart catch senior man."

Jones Ofosu-Baah 🇬🇭🇮🇹🇬🇧 commented:

"So you organised all this last minute?"

Nana Qwame said:

"Happy birthday, chairman 🤩🌹."

Kofi Gabs shades Ghanaian ladies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Gabs slammed Ghanaian ladies as being too interested in money in their relationships.

He shared a video of himself and his former Romanian lover spending quality time together and said he did not need to spend on her before she agreed to date him.

Gabs said Ghanaian ladies should learn from his then-girlfriend, as she did not constantly bother him to buy her food or clothes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh