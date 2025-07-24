Family of the late Atom De Moral, a popular Jama group leader who recently passed away, days after he went missing

His close friends and schoolmates have announced their decision to withdraw from his funeral due to reasons beyond their control

Netizens who saw the video of Atom's friends speaking on why they would not attend his burial were heartbrokens and shared their views in the comments section

Schoolmates of popular Jama group leader, Atom De Moral Spirit, have announced their inability to attend the funeral of their beloved friend.

A young man identified as Newton Forson made this known in a TikTok post on July 24, 2024 2025, explaining that they are unable to attend the burial due to reasons beyond their control.

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to attend the funeral at Jachie due to certain traditional obligations. Forever in our hearts," the young man wrote on his wall.

Popular Jama group leader, Atom passes away

Atom De Moral, a famous Jama group leader, born Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, was confirmed dead a week after he was declared missing by his family and friends. The sad news broke the hearts of many friends and loved ones.

According to reports that emerged on social media on Monday, July 14, 2025, the 22-year-old, a second-year Visual Arts student at the Mampong Technical College of Education, was found dead on a farm at Jachie, a town in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

He was a vibrant young man who went viral on social media a few years ago when videos of him and his classmates engaging in an intense Jama session with his colleagues at the Mampong Technical College of Education surfaced.

Atom's burial date announced

According to Newton Forson, Atom's family has announced that their friend will be buried on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Jachie.

Netizens disappointed as Atom's friends withdraw from his funeral

Netizens who saw the video of Atom's friends speaking on their decision not to attend the burial were heartbroken. Many took to the comments section to express their disappointment in his schoolmates.

@Madam Eva1 wrote:

"Heerrr Atom funeral n u guys can't go what tradition is that."

@Maame Serwaa wrote:

"That traditional obligation is from the family or your school, besides what traditional obligation exactly?"

@Akosua _Tasty GH wrote:

"Hmm🥺I remembered when my brother passed away, my family lied to his co-workers at Magazine that they shouldn't come, just to prevent them from coming to display their stuffs there. With this, I think Atom family is preventing MAMTEC from coming to display their Jama antics there...#RIP ATOM😭🥹"

@Anita Opoku Gyasi wrote:

"Ooooh Atom will be sad for his group not coming to bid him his last respect. But do it on campus for him."

@Efya🦋💕Success wrote:

"What tradition be that 🙏🙏Atom soul won’t rest if you guys don’t show your last respect to him ooo🙏mark my words ooo🙏🙏newton try and show your respect under any circumstances 🙏🙏"

Atom's friends mourn his passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three students, identified as Atom's seniors at Mampong Technical College of Education, have expressed their grief over his sudden passing.

One who said he was his roommate shared how Atom promised to return to school but never did until he was found dead.

The emotional video of Atom's friends sharing his last moments went viral on TikTok, triggering sympathy and calls for justice from the public.

