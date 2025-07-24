World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71

The iconic wrestler, who officially retired from the ring in 2012, passed away at his Florida home on the morning of Thursday, July 24

Fans across the globe have flooded social media with tributes, mourning his loss while celebrating the unforgettable legacy

The world of wrestling is reeling from the loss of a true giant. Terry Gene Bollea, known to millions across the globe as Hulk Hogan, has died at the age of 71.

According to multiple reports, the WWE legend was found unresponsive at his Clearwater, Florida, home early on the morning of Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Emergency responders were quickly dispatched after receiving a call about a possible cardiac arrest, as reported by TMZ.

Hulk Hogan: A sudden departure amid public reassurance

Just weeks before his passing, Hogan's wife, Sky, attempted to ease growing concerns about his health.

In response to widespread speculation, she firmly reassured fans that his heart was “strong” and that he was recovering steadily following recent surgeries.

Her words offered comfort to many, as Hogan’s well-being had become a topic of concern.

Sadly, those reassurances were followed by the heartbreaking news of his passing.

Fans mourn Hulk Hogan's death

One fan, @7saile_, wrote simply but powerfully:

"Rest in peace, one of the goats."

@Naya6039 shared:

"RIP to the LEGEND; he’d be missed big time."

@godsmetax added:

"Rip Hulk Hogan, what a legend! 🕊️"

@RealTalk8386 summed up with a touching tribute:

"RIP Hulk Hogan. He was a huge part of our childhood, loud, wild, and somehow comforting. We’d tear our shirts. Flex in the mirror. Pretend we were strong enough. He made being a kid feel powerful. We’ll never forget that. Sad day."

Hulk Hogan's wrestling career in retrospect

To speak of Hulk Hogan is to speak of an era. With his unmistakable handlebar moustache, red and yellow gear, and booming charisma, Hogan didn’t just wrestle; he transformed the sport, according to Al Jazeera.

He began his wrestling journey in 1977, cutting his teeth in regional promotions.

But everything changed in 1983, when he joined the then-World Wrestling Federation (WWF). From that moment, Hogan became the face of a revolution in sports entertainment.

Throughout the 1980s and into the early ‘90s, he headlined event after event, including the first-ever WrestleMania.

His rallying call, “Say your prayers and take your vitamins,” became a mantra for fans around the world.

Hogan’s impact was officially cemented in 2005 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, a recognition of his unmatched influence on the business.

Hulk Hogan won six WWE championships during his career. Photo by Wesley Hitt.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his towering legacy, Hogan’s journey wasn’t without controversy. In 2015, a leaked private video containing racist remarks led to his removal from the WWE Hall of Fame. The fallout was swift and public.

But in time, he expressed deep remorse, and in 2020, after settling a high-profile lawsuit with Gawker, Hogan was welcomed back.

Wrestling legend Sabu passes away

In another heartbreaking report, YEN.com.gh shared that wrestling legend Sabu has passed away at the age of 60, leaving behind a legacy etched in blood, resilience, and raw passion for the sport.

He rose to prominence in ECW, where he revolutionised hardcore wrestling with his fearless use of barbed wire and jaw-dropping high-risk moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh