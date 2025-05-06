Famed Ghanaian TV presenter, Mama Efe, of Nhyira FM has resigned from the Multimedia group

Reports indicate she ended her 28 years broadcasting journey on May 5, 2025, eliciting mixed reactions from friends and loved ones

Netizens who saw the post about her exit from the media house were heart broken and expressed their views in the comments section

Renowned Ghanaian presenter, Mama Effe Amanor, of Nyira FM has resigned from the Multimedia Group after 28 years of broadcasting.

The sad news was announced in video making rounds on social media. Her exit was celebrated with a beautiful party on her birthday, which saw in attendance prominent personalities including Oheneni Adazoa.

Before her resignation, Mama Effe was the face of Nhyira FM's Obra show. She plays the role of a mediator or counsellor, helping individuals - often couples or families - navigate and resolve conflicts.

Her calm demeanor, motherly advice, and wise guidance have made her a household name in Ghana. Her exit from the media house will surely leave a void on the show.

Mama Effe's radio journey

Mama Effe began her broadcasting journey in 1997 as a panelist and host on Luv FM’s Awaremo Nkomo. In 2005, she transitioned to Nhyira FM, where she became the esteemed host of the Obra show.

Through this platform, she provided guidance and support to countless individuals and families, addressing real-life domestic and social issues with empathy and wisdom.

Her contributions have left an indelible mark on Ghana's media landscape.

The Multimedia Group's CEO, Kwesi Twum, also paid tribute, noting, “We honour not just your years of service, Mama Effe, but the immeasurable impact of your presence. The legacy you leave behind is written in the lives you have touched and the hearts you have uplifted.”

Watch videos of Mama Effe's birthday party:

