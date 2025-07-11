Ewurabena Aubyn has made history as the first NDC candidate to win Ablekuma North since 1992

She defeated Ghana’s former Deputy Ambassador to China, Nana Akua Afriyie, by over 200 votes

Aubyn, a former NPP member, crossed over to the NDC and worked her way up to become MP-elect

Ewurabena Aubyn, an educationist and entrepreneur, has emerged victorious in her bid to become Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North.

Media reports indicate that Madam Ewurabena defeated Ghana’s former Deputy Ambassador to China, Nana Akua Afriyie, by a slim margin to annexe the seat.

Ewurabena Aubyn makes history as she clinches Ablekuma North seat for NDC after 28 years. Photo credit: Ewurabena Aubyn/Facebook.

This victory makes her the first parliamentary candidate to win the Ablekuma North seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992.

Madam Ewurabena clinched the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was represented by Nana Akua Afriyie, a former MP for the area.

Provisional results show Madam Ewurabena polled 34,163 votes, representing 50.21 per cent of the valid ballot cast, to defeat the NPP's Nana Akua Afriyie, who garnered 33,881 (49.79%).

Madam Ewurabena was reportedly a member of the NPP but defected to the NDC somewhere in 2022, working her way through the ranks to emerge as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.

Her remarkable victory brings finality to the long-standing dispute over the Ablekuma North parliamentary elections.

The MP-elect's win is both historic and significant, considering the gap of over 20,000 votes that previously separated the NPP and NDC in the constituency.

NPP's Nana Akua Afriyie loses the Ablekuma North race to the NDC's Ewurabena Aubyn election rerun announced by the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa. Photo credit: UGC.

The dispute over Ablekuma North election

The Ablekuma North Constituency was among 12 parliamentary results disputed over alleged irregularities and procedural concerns.

Eleven of these have since been resolved, with winners declared, leaving Ablekuma North as the only constituency without an official MP. Multiple attempts by the Electoral Commission (EC) to collate results were disrupted by vandalism, prompting the suspension of the process.

The EC initially declared Aubyn the winner but later reversed the decision, naming Afriyie, a former MP, as the elected candidate.

After many months of back and forth, the EC, together with representatives of the political parties at IPAC, decided to conduct a rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency parliamentary election in 19 polling stations on 11 July 2025.

NPP heads to court over Ablekuma North

Following the EC's decision, Nana Akua Afriyie, backed by the NPP hierarchy, filed a case in the High Court seeking a 10-day injunction on the rerun of the 19 polling stations in Ablekuma North.

However, the court dismissed the interim injunction application filed by the NPP's candidate.

NPP boycotts Ablekuma North rerun

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, strongly opposed the Electoral Commission’s decision to hold a parliamentary rerun in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North Constituency.

He insisted that the party’s candidate, Nana Akua Afriyie, had legitimately won the 2024 election.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Mr Kodua asserted that the NPP had secured a decisive victory in the area and accused the EC of attempting to override the will of the people by calling for a rerun.

As a result, the party announced its decision to boycott the elections, which were scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025.

