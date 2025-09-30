President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Ghana from his trip to the US for the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, September 30, 2025

In a video, the president received a loud reception from his biggest cheerleader, Appiah Stadium at the Jubilee House

The footage of President John Dramani Mahama's return to Ghana has triggered many reactions from social media users

President John Dramani Mahama returned to Ghana on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, following his participation in the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Appiah stadium visits the Jubilee House to welcome President John Dramani Mahama to Ghana after his UN Assembly trip.

The president's British Airways flight landed at the Kotoka International Airport, with some top officials from the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government present to welcome him from his trip to the US.

In a video shared by TV3 Ghana on their official Instagram page, President John Dramani Mahama was picked up with a fleet of luxurious vehicles, including the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition he received as a gift from his younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama, after he came off his flight.

The president was later transported to the Jubilee House, where he was welcomed by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and others following his successful return to the country following his participation in the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York

Appiah Stadium praises Mahama during Ghana return

Among the numerous individuals present at the Jubilee House to give President John Dramani Mahama a rousing welcome was his biggest supporter, Appiah Stadium.

The Kumasi-based political commentator shouted words of praise on the president as he exchanged pleasantries with Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Interior Minister Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno and many others.

It appeared that Appiah Stadium had travelled to Accra with the Vice President and her entourage, who visited Kumasi to inspect the Kejetia market and also meet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The video of Appiah Stadium praising President John Dramani Mahama during his return to Ghana is below:

Appiah Stadium speaks English in Malta

Appiah Stadium's appearance at the Jubilee House to welcome President John Dramani Mahama comes days after he travelled to Malta as part of a European tour.

Appiah Stadium exchanges banter with Akufo-Addo during their encounter at the Asantehemaa's one-week observance at Manhyia Palace.

In a video, the staunch NDC supporter announced that he was briefly in Malta for a conference and would embark on a trip to Germany shortly afterwards.

Appiah Stadium was seen surrounded by several Maltese teens, and he conversed with them in English.

He asked them about the football clubs they supported and also about their thoughts on dark-skinned people.

Before departing, Appiah Stadium got the group laughing as he attempted to ask them for directions to the nearest McDonald's restaurant.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium praising Mahama

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mrmuchmore commented:

"Africa President, man of the moment...Yesu Christo koraa )b33wu no )di ne ekyi gyaa John-Appiah Stadium, Hon. Minister of Hype 😂😂😂."

sammy_uj_oracle wrote:

"President John Mahama, kindly create an office for Appiah Stadium to have your peace 🕊️✌️🕊️ 📌 "my Humble Request" 🙏🤣🤣🤣."

jxtcalmebreezyemma said:

"Welcome, sir. I can hear Appiah Stadium's voice in the background."

Ibrahim Mahama blasts mourners at Asantehemaa's funeral

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Mahama blasted some mourners at the late Asantehemaa's funeral at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

In a video, the renowned businessman lost his cool with the individuals as they followed and shouted praises at him as he arrived at the venue.

Ibrahim Mahama's response to the crowd's reception at the Asantehemaa's funeral triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

