Appiah Stadium encountered Shatta Wale at the Accra Sports Stadium before the President's Cup match on Sunday, July 6, 2025

The political commentator engaged in his usual antics as he prayed for the dancehall musician at the Stadium's entrance

Appiah Stadium's interaction with Shatta Wale garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, had an interesting encounter with dancehall musician Shatta Wale on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The two controversial personalities were among many Ghanaians, including celebrities like Shatta Wale, Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Kweku Smoke, Camidoh, Kalybos, Stephen Appiah, and many others, who were at the stadium to witness the football game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

President John Dramani Mahama and his children, Sharaf and Farida Mahama, Minister of Defence Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Akweley Ocloo, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe were also in attendance at the football match.

Appiah Stadium links up with Shatta Wale

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium met Shatta Wale as he and his entourage arrived in luxurious vehicles at the entrance of the Accra Sports Stadium to deliver a musical performance before the football match commenced.

The political commentator and the SM boss could not hide their excitement as they exchanged pleasantries, with the dancehall musician expressing his love and support for the political commentator.

During their brief interaction, Appiah Stadium prayed for the downfall of Shatta Wale's critics and enemies who might want to harm him and destroy his legendary music career.

He said:

"May God punish anyone who would want to harm you. Shatta Wale, everyone should fall for you to rise. Anyone jealous of you riding in a car or an aeroplane should suffer. Many people came with us to the Stadium for the first time during President Mahama's tenure. It has never happened before. Shatta, May God bless you."

Before departing for the Stadium, the staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and businessman Ibrahim Mahama kissed the SM boss on the cheek.

Appiah Stadium's interaction with Shatta Wale at the 2025 President's Cup football match triggered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The video of Appiah Stadium linking up with Shatta Wale at the Stadium is below:

Appiah and Shatta Wale's interaction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Illegal Beauty commented:

"But Appiah Stadium must put an end to this. It has become his habitual work😏. In fact, he is an opportunist."

Emmanuel Amoakoh said:

"Appiah Stadium MTN everywhere you go 😂😂."

DheriqN30086 wrote:

"The whole Ghana fanfooling President 👑😂😂. Appiah Stadium."

Michael Egyir commented:

"Appiah stadium no aden wat) private jet anaa 3na otum fri kumasi ba accra anyhow no😂."

Appiah sleeps on the floor for Lordina

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium slept on the floor for Mrs Lordina Mahama during their encounter at a hotel premises in an old video.

The political commentator heaped massive praise on the First Lady, who expressed mixed feelings about his antics.

The footage of Appiah Stadium's encounter with Lordina Mahama triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

