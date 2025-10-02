The founder of Bills Micro-Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has flaunted his new Patek Philippe watch on Instagram

Known for his unmatched fashion sense, he has inspired entrepreneurs to invest in luxury pieces with his new post

Some social media users complimented Richard Nii Armah Quaye for sharing his life story with the magazine, Forbes

The Ghanaian investor was spotted wearing the Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph 5980/1R, an eye-catching symbol of luxury adored by celebrities and athletes.

In a viral photo on Instagram, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who recently retired at age 40, posed for a photoshoot in the streets of New York.

The male style influencer, known for his unique fashion sense, looked dapper in a long-sleeve shirt folded at the elbows.

He paired it with matching black trousers and maintained his signature haircut, aiming to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs with his look.

RNAQ completed his outfit with the Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph 5980/1R, famous for its innovative design and functionality.

The Instagram video of RNAQ showing off his expensive watch is below:

Richard Quaye gains international recognition from Forbes

The founder of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has gained international recognition for his role in driving innovation, funding small and medium-sized enterprises, and creating thousands of jobs across multiple industries.

His finance company, Bills Micro-Credit, has disbursed over GH¢7.5 billion in loans to more than 300,000 businesses.

The Instagram post about his interview with Forbes is below:

Richard Quaye invests in over 29 businesses

His pioneering angel investment firm, Quick Angels Limited, has also supported Ghanaian brands such as Chickenman-Pizzaman, Sankofa Natural Spices, and Tigon Creative Studios.

These ventures employ thousands of young people and showcase Ghanaian potential on both national and international stages.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye invests in Richie Mensah's new headphone company. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye.

In August 2025, he launched RNAQ Food Banks, which have already provided free daily meals to more than 17,000 people across five locations.

The Instagram video is below:

Richard Quaye celebrates his 40th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richard Armah Quaye celebrating his 40th birthday in grand style.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur invited celebrities from Ghana and across the world to the star-studded event.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas and Toke Makinwa were the hosts at the most-talked-about event of 2025.

