Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, known in private life as Berlynda Addadey, has fired back at a male fan who tried to make fun of her.

The man named @kwekunoom on X (formerly Twitter) mocked Berla Mundi about her weight gain, months after reportedly delivering her first child.

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi strongly replies man for mocking her weight. Photo source: @berlamundi

The TV3 presenter was first reported to be pregnant in January 2025, exactly one year after she got married to her husband, David Tabi. She had been spotted with a baby bump while MCing a public event.

Even though Berla Mundi did not confirm or deny the rumours, her absence from TV3's morning show as one of its main hosts fuelled the rumours. She was subsequently reported to have delivered her child abroad in May 2025 after photos of her without a baby bump surfaced online.

Berla Mundi blasts fan over weight gain comment

Months after her reported delivery, Berla seems to have put on weight and has been doing a lot of workouts to shed the unwanted kilos.

See one of Berla Mundi's workout routines below:

Following her post about her walk, which only showed her left hand, @kwekunoom replied that Berla Mundi had now become fat.

"Now, you turn obolo tui," he said,

Berla Mundi swiftly responded to him by likening herself to his mother.

"Yes, like your morda!"

For those who may not know, 'obolo tui' is a street slang in Ghana which refers to chubby people. It usually has a negative connotation, and may be deemed insulting if the person using it and the one he/she is referring to are not on friendly terms.

See Berla Mundi's reply below:

Immediately after Berla Mundi's reply landed, the man deleted his comment. However, screenshots of their exchanges have found their way onto other platforms.

Below is an Instagram post showing the screenshots:

Reactions to Berla Mundi's reply on weight-gain

The post by Berla Mundi and the exchange between her and the man about her weight gain have triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some applauded her, others felt she did not need to go on that tangent. Others also encouraged her on her weight-loss journey.

Below are some comments YEN.com.gh. compiled.

@SOLOMON9090 said:

"Your morda is too harsh, you should have used "onye gbemi" instead."

@MacbirthA said:

"They're doing everything to bring out that teshie in you.....stay focused."

@Barishandess1 said:

"If someone uses the same harsh word u on, don't get emotional and block..oo."

@mawu_nyo said:

"You see my cousins from Teshie, e no dey matter if dem go Motown oh.... You go chop am if you bore them!"

