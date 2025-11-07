Regina Daniels has openly stated that she would return to her husband, Ned Nwoko's house, to save her brother

The young Nigerian actress made her followers teary-eyed as she vowed to do whatever the senator wants

Netizens shared mixed reactions after they watched Regina Daniels's emotional response to her current issues

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has shared another video providing an update on the current state of her marriage.

The wife of Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko stated that she would return to him if it would resolve her marital issues.

Regina Daniels says she will do whatever Ned Nwoko wants to free her brother, Sammy West, from prison. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Regina Daniels willing to rejoin Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels, the young wife of Ned Nwoko, has promised to return to his house after the senator allegedly had her brother arrested.

Samuel 'Sammy West' Daniels, the Nollywood actress's sibling, has reportedly been detained by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Friday, Regina publicly disclosed that she would return to her marriage if that were the condition for securing her brother’s release.

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels are currently involved in a bitter marital spat, amid claims of abuse and mistreatment. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

She said emotionally:

"I have tried, I feel like I’m going crazy and losing my mind, and it wasn’t making any sense. I’m crying presently in front of everybody. Please, what am I even begging for? I don’t know. Do you guys think waking up and seeing something about my brother online is easy?

"Today, I heard some good news that he was about to be released, and tomorrow, I heard something else. What’s the problem? I’ve tried, but I’ll go back."

The video on X of Regina Daniels weeping as she promised to go back to Ned Nwoko's house is below:

Fans react as Regina Daniels weeps online

Some Nigerian celebrities and Ghanaian fans have reacted to Regina Daniels' new video as she wept while talking about her marital issues. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

@FranciscoBrainy stated:

"I feel for the family and the brother suffering it all. This could happen to anyone as Nigerian politicians are tyrannical cos they believe no one can do anything to them."

@alhadji_ACE stated:

"This type of toxicity is mentally draining. Do a sit down with Pa Ned. He still has some amount of goodness in him. Ask your family to retrace their steps and your brother to retract. Ned is a senator in one of the worst place on earth to be RICH."

@iamAbode stated:

"I no really like to put mouth for husband and wife matter, because na only two of una know wetin dey happen inside the home. But if there’s a rift, try calm down, be patient, and talk things through with your husband. I believe he still cares about you, and with understanding."

@Diamond_NZETH stated:

"Better run and enter lamborghini. Make this tears no touch ordinary ground oo. What's our business with all these crying and go and deal with it."

@dkinghimself stated:

"It’s better to cry in a Ferrari, no even see ordinary Camry 2005 to cry in."

The Instagram photo of Regina Daniels and her brother is below:

Regina Daniels alleges she supports Nwoko financially

In another Instagram post, Regina Daniels alleged that she once paid for groceries at Ned Nwoko's house.

The mother of two explained that she had to take care of her children and also support the children of his other wife, who was reportedly grateful for her help.

Regina Daniels also opened up about the sacrifices she made in the polygamous marriage to ensure her husband’s happiness.

The Instagram post is below:

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s happier moments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko showcasing their matching outfits.

The couple was spotted attending various star-studded events together, often posing very lovingly.

Online praise for Regina and Ned has been framed against the current problems in their marriage.

