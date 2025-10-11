The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa has answered questions about why his client failed to notice that her husband had another partner

Speaking in an interview, he opened up about an incident that occurred when his client last came to Ghana, while Daddy Lumba was still alive

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure

Social media has erupted with discussions following the revelation made by Lawyer William Kusi, counsel for Akosua Serwaa.

This comes after he indicated that his client was made to believe that Odo Broni was a househelp to Daddy Lumba.

Lawyer for Akosua Serwaa what happened during her client return to Ghana many years ago. Photo credit: DL FM/Facebook, @Gossips24 Avenue/YouTube, @Dr Bawumia/Facebook

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, Lawyer Kusi, in an interview with Gossip 24, indicated that his client opened up about a past visit to Ghana during which Odo Broni was the one who ensured that the room she slept in was well prepared.

According to Lawyer Kusi, due to this, his client never had suspicion and believed that Odo Broni was a househelp to her late husband, only to later realise that Daddy Lumba and the young lady had actually had children together.

The lawyer concluded by urging Ghanaians to sympathise with Akosua Serwaa, saying she has been through a lot.

“She once told me a story, when she was coming to Ghana, it was Odo Broni who arranged the room for her to sleep in. One day, she’ll get the opportunity to speak on these things. At the time, she thought Odo Broni was a househelp, but later she realised they both had children together. We should sympathise with the woman because she has been through a lot.”

Akosua Serwaa files lawsuit against Daddy Lumba/GHbrain/TikTok

This disclosure comes on the backdrop of Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit against Daddy Lumba’s family head, Transitions Funeral Home, and Odo Broni, following the announcement of the date for her late husband’s funeral service.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 40,000 views and numerous comments.

Watch the full interview below:

Reactions to the disclosure by Akosua Serwaa's lawyer

YEN.com.gh sampled some reactions from netizens who shared their views on the matter:

@Emersyn reacted:

“Lumba was a narcissistic person, very selfish and disrespected his wife big time. He is the reason why Akosua Serwaa is going through all this.”

Coco Bijoux Ama indicated:

“I support Mrs Akosua Serwaa, but she lost small. She kept quiet and peaceful for too long. When she found out about Aprega, she should have raised hell!”

Joy added:

“A nurse came to my house to take care of my father. Now she’s in Canada and his own children are in Ghana.”

BesterJoan added:

“I don’t know why young ladies of today won’t pray to God for their own husbands and live righteous lives, rather than chasing married men.”

Captain Smart cautions Akosua Serwaa over lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart had reacted to the suit filed by Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, against her husband’s funeral.

He opined that Daddy Lumba’s funeral service would go on as planned on December 6, 2025, without interference.

