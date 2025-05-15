Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Akonoba has relocated abroad for a fresh start after recently taking a break from social media

He was seen at Kotoka International Airport with family and friends as he emotionally thanked his father for his support

His relocation comes months after the burial of his 17-year-old brother and amid public speculation about his feminine traits

Popular Ghanaian TikTok comedian and content creator, Kelvin Sampane Addo, popularly known as Akonoba, has embarked on an exciting new journey abroad for a fresh start.

The social media star, famed for his cross-dressing and hilarious skits, shared videos of his relocation journey with his online community.

Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Akonoba, relocates abroad for a fresh start. Photo credit: @original_akonoba/TikTok.

Akonoba looked overwhelmed with joy as he shared his walk through Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with his luggage, accompanied by his family and friends.

It's unclear which country Akonoba was headed to, but he looked happy and hopeful about a new beginning outside the shores of Ghana.

In the caption of a video shared on his TikTok page, Akonoba thanked his father for supporting his dreams and content creation career.

"Daddy and son vibes. Thanks so much for understanding my work now, Daddy. I do appreciate the love and support for me now. Love you so much," he wrote.

The Ghanaian TikTok star was seen exchanging goodbyes with his father, siblings, and a few friends.

Akonoba bids farewell to his father at the Kotoka International Airport as he travels abroad Photo credit: @original_akonoba/TikTok.

Akonoba takes a break from social media

Akonoba recently announced to his followers that he was taking a break from social media following the death of his 17-year-old brother.

The teenager's funeral was held on August 10, 2024, in the social media star's hometown of Bekwai, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Since the funeral, Akonoba has been on and off social media, starving his followers of his rib-cracking content.

Akonoba refutes gay allegations

Aside from this, Akonoba has come under intense public scrutiny due to his feminine traits.

Because of his feminine traits, many allegations were levelled against him, claiming he was romantically involved with his fellow men.

However, the young man denied the allegations while admitting in an interview on the Delay Show that he had always felt a bit feminine.

"While growing up, I felt a little bit girlish. But I cannot kill myself over this. I am not entirely feminine, but I do have a slight feminine side. That is how I was born, and I cannot do anything about it. I am not gay; I am very straight. No male has ever approached me," he reportedly said.

Watch Akonoba's relocation video below:

Ghanaians congratulate Akonoba on his relocation abroad

Some Ghanaians on social media who came across Akonoba's video took to the comment section to congratulate him on his journey abroad.

@Emmtras_Nauticals0320 said:

"Eiiiiii, I tap into your blessing fo) When his matter comes u people are the same ones who throw shade."

@Sweet Mommy also said:

"Congratulations to you my dear son."

@Gracee ohemaa commented:

"I am soo happy for u. Go in peace n do well in Jesus. name."

Akonoba wears makeup, female clothes for content

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Akonoba was spotted wearing female clothes and makeup, which stirred up conversation online and fuelled speculation that has at times threatened to derail his content creation career.

The popular social media personality however, explained that he was dressed in that manner to shoot commercial content for his clients.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the thriving viral star.

