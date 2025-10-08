Cookie Tee Defeats Berla Mundi to Win The Outstanding Female Personality of The Year Award
- Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Fatima Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee, has flaunted her new award on Instagram
- Cookie Tee was the only popular female personality from Media General who was awarded at the event
- Ghanaian celebrities, including Stonebwoy, Anita Akuffo and others, have commented on Cookie Tee's post
Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Fatima Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee, has won a prestigious award.
The TV3 presenter was honoured at the recently held Ghana Women's Awards at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Cookie Tee wins Outstanding Female Personality award
The co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Cookie Tee, was among the talented female celebrities awarded at the 2025 Ghana Women's Awards.
Cookie Tee graced the star-studded red carpet event in a simple short-sleeved brocade flared dress, complemented by a short side-parted curly hairstyle to complete her look.
The former host of Today's Women lifestyle show reflected on her journey with an emotional caption on Instagram:
"Bagged one for the books last night. OUTSTANDING FEMALE MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR. Thank you, God, thank you @ghanawomenaward,s and God Bless every single person who has been a part of this challenging but incredible journey. Father Lord, your girl is GRATEFUL 🙏🏽."
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Eugenedwise stated:
"Congratulations sis❤️❤️🙌."
mmig_25 stated:
"Felicitations mama🔥🔥❤️."
thatssoohannah stated:
"Congrats, baby 🎊🔥❤️."
ajpoundz_gh stated:
"Congratulations Love ❤️👏 MORE WINS 😍."
Stonebwoy stated:
"Deserved ❤️🙌."
ann_ita1 stated:
"Big congratulations Cookiee😍👌."
themanuafful stated:
"Congratulations Cookieeeee😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️🎊🎉🎈💃🏽."
kweku_tweet stated:
"Congratulations 🎉."
chrissels
"Never knew you actually name until now. Nice name cookie😍."
abenabby_x
"Congratulations 🎉."
sabbahkate
"Congratulations ma’am 🎉🍾💃🏻."
Adwoa Gladys GMB stated:
"Congratulations Ms Cookie. You deserve this win and more! Congratulations cookiee 🎊."
The Instagram post is below:
Cookie Tee hosts the FortyUnder40 Awards
TV presenter Cookie Tee brought her A-game as she hosted the FortyUnder40 awards, which recognise and celebrate media personalities and remarkable people in business.
Cookie Tee stole the spotlight with her black glittering gown, which flaunted her big curves.
She wore a simple ponytail, side-parted, as she modelled in a T-shirt dress during the pre-production.
The Instagram post is below:
Cookie Tee, Dr Cryme perform on Kitchen Wars
The host of Kitchen Wars, Cookie Tee, has flaunted her singing prowess in a viral video.
She was spotted with award-winning musician Dr Cryme, who was a guest judge on the show.
Kitchen Wars is one of the best culinary shows, where old students from various senior high schools meet to showcase their cooking skills and familiarise themselves with one another.
The Instagram video is below:
Cookie Tee attends Empress Jamila's wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee, who was crowned the best-dressed star at Empress Jamila's lavish wedding
The TV3 presenter wore glamorous gowns and a frontal hairstyle to support her friend at her private event.
Some social media users reacted to Cookie Tee's attention-seeking kente gown at the traditional ceremony.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh