Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Fatima Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee, has won a prestigious award.

The TV3 presenter was honoured at the recently held Ghana Women's Awards at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Cookie Tee wins the Outstanding Female Personality of The Year Award. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

Cookie Tee wins Outstanding Female Personality award

The co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Cookie Tee, was among the talented female celebrities awarded at the 2025 Ghana Women's Awards.

Cookie Tee graced the star-studded red carpet event in a simple short-sleeved brocade flared dress, complemented by a short side-parted curly hairstyle to complete her look.

Cookie Tee flaunts her natural look before flaunting attending the Ghana Women's Awards. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

The former host of Today's Women lifestyle show reflected on her journey with an emotional caption on Instagram:

"Bagged one for the books last night. OUTSTANDING FEMALE MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR. Thank you, God, thank you @ghanawomenaward,s and God Bless every single person who has been a part of this challenging but incredible journey. Father Lord, your girl is GRATEFUL 🙏🏽."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Eugenedwise stated:

"Congratulations sis❤️❤️🙌."

mmig_25 stated:

"Felicitations mama🔥🔥❤️."

thatssoohannah stated:

"Congrats, baby 🎊🔥❤️."

ajpoundz_gh stated:

"Congratulations Love ❤️👏 MORE WINS 😍."

Stonebwoy stated:

"Deserved ❤️🙌."

ann_ita1 stated:

"Big congratulations Cookiee😍👌."

themanuafful stated:

"Congratulations Cookieeeee😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️🎊🎉🎈💃🏽."

kweku_tweet stated:

"Congratulations 🎉."

chrissels

"Never knew you actually name until now. Nice name cookie😍."

abenabby_x

"Congratulations 🎉."

sabbahkate

"Congratulations ma’am 🎉🍾💃🏻."

Adwoa Gladys GMB stated:

"Congratulations Ms Cookie. You deserve this win and more! Congratulations cookiee 🎊."

The Instagram post is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh