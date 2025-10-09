The head of Daddy Lumba's family has clarified the confusion surrounding the late musician's marriage to Odo Broni

In an interview, Mr Kofi Owusu confirmed the legitimacy of the marriage, contrary to some rumours on social media

The head of Daddy Lumba's family also detailed the roles Daddy Lumba's two wives will play during his funeral service

Mr Kofi Owusu Fosu, the head of Daddy Lumba's family, has addressed the controversy surrounding the legitimacy of the late highlife musician's marriage to his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

Months after the late music icon's demise at the age of 60, rumours of an internal dispute between his two widows, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, have been rife.

Despite contrary public claims from Daddy Lumba's manager, Roman Fada, the rumours have persisted, with many Ghanaian netizens supporting the camps of both wives.

The alleged feud between Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni has also created speculations about the late highlife musician's marriage to his second wife.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin confirms marriage legitimacy

In a recent interview with Gossips24TV on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Daddy Lumba's family head confirmed that Odo Broni was legally married to the late musician following his own investigations.

He noted that he had to interact with the President and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II before he could publicly share information concerning the funeral plans for the late musician.

He also responded to the backlash he received from some Ghanaians after he initially doubted the legitimacy of the marriage in the aftermath of Daddy Lumba's demise.

He said:

"I had to ask around and verify. After my investigations, I was able to confirm that he (Daddy Lumba) had gotten married to her (Odo Broni)."

"I don't understand Ghanaians. Because I said I was going to do my own investigations, they started insulting me, but God knows whether the things we say are truthful or lies or whether we have been bribed. What will you gain from taking money from someone to speak ill about your family?"

Mr Owusu also noted that Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni would both perform the widowhood rites for the late Daddy Lumba before his eventual burial.

He also cautioned some Ghanaian media platforms, whom he accused of peddling falsehoods about the late musician's family and inciting people to insult them.

The videos of Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin confirming Odo Broni's marriage to the late musician are below:

Date for Daddy Lumba's funeral service emerges

It can also be recalled that the date for the late Daddy Lumba's funeral service was released by his family in an official statement on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

According to a public statement, the late highlife singer's funeral will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

In an interview on DL FM, Collins Amankwah, the former Manhyia North constituency MP and the family's spokesperson, noted that the date was chosen after consultations with the government and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He also announced some of the activities that would take place during the funeral service.

The social media post announcing the date for Daddy Lumba's funeral service is below:

The video of Collins Amankwah speaking about Daddy Lumba's funeral is below:

Oheneba Media addresses Odo Broni's alleged injunction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Media addressed the reports about Odo Broni and her mother allegedly filing an injunction against them.

In a video, media personality Serwaa Bonsu denied the reports, which she claimed were fake and untrue.

She also dismissed allegations of conspiring with Akosua Serwaa to publicly tarnish Odo Broni's reputation.

