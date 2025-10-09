The late iconic Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba's family and the planning committee have made an official announcement about his final funeral rites

The committee shared the date and the venue for the highly anticipated event in a viral video on Instagram

Some social media users have begged the committee to consult with the Ghana Meteorological Department head about the event

The funeral planning committee for the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba has officially announced that his body will be transported via road from Accra to his hometown in Kumasi.

This decision follows the recent announcement of his final funeral date set for December 6, 2025, at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Daddy Lumba's family announces the deceased musician's body will be transported via road from Accra to Kumasi, with mourners expected to observe a procession. Photo credit: @dlfm. to Kumasi

Late Lumba to be buried in Kumasi

In an interview with DL FM and various media outlets, Collins Owusu Amankwah, the head of the planning committee, initially indicated that the original plan was to airlift Daddy Lumba's remains to Kumasi.

However, after thoughtful discussions with the family and the funeral committee, they reached a consensus to opt for a road procession instead.

“Our primary goal was to ensure that as many people as possible could participate in the farewell,” Amankwah explained.

“By transporting the body by road, we can create a convoy that traverses major towns along the route, allowing fans and loved ones to come out and pay their last respects.”

The road procession has been intentionally designed to reach a broader audience beyond the residents of Kumasi, enabling communities along the route to participate in honouring the legendary musician.

“Residents in towns such as Suhum, Konongo, Ejisu, and Kumasi Akropong will have the chance to witness the convoy and pay tribute as it passes by,” he added.

Daddy Lumba passes away at 60

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra following a brief illness.

The late legendary Ghanaian musician and member of the Lumba Brothers was 60 years old at the time of his passing.

His death has resonated deeply with fans across Ghana and sparked an outpouring of grief, with condolences flowing in from various public figures, including current and former presidents.

Creative Arts Agency organises vigil for Lumba

In a heartfelt tribute to his legacy, the Creative Arts Agency, in collaboration with the Fosu family, organised a national candlelight vigil at Independence Square on August 2, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This gathering brought together countless supporters, united in their remembrance of Daddy Lumba’s influential career and the impact he had on the Ghanaian music scene.

The late Daddy Lumba's children gave touching tributes at the memorable event in Ghana.

Former President Akufo-Addo mourns Daddy Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, paid a visit to the family of the late Daddy Lumba.

Nana Addo emphatically told the family that he would be disappointed if they didn't involve him in the funeral arrangements.

Some social media users reacted to the viral video as the former President donated cash to the grieving family.

