Serwaa Bonsu has broken her silence on Odo Broni and her mother's alleged injunction against her and Oheneba Media

In a video, the media personality denied the reports that a legal action had been taken against her and her media platform

Serwaa Bonsu's response to the news of the alleged injunction has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Bonsu has broken his silence on the recent injunction filed against her and Oheneba Media by the late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, and her mother, Cecilia Minta.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, news emerged that the musician's widow and her mother had enjoined three critics, Oheneba Media, Oheneba Agyei Nimako, and Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu, from holding discussions concerning them and their family matters.

The High Court in Accra granted the injunction, restraining the three defendants from publishing or causing anything to be published about the late Daddy Lumba's second wife and mother-in-law.

A screenshot of the court order granted on September 26, 2025, by Justice Forson Agyapong Baah, shared by social media personality Ayisha Modi on social media, indicated that it was filed on September 15, 2025.

The screenshot of Odo Broni and her mother's injunction is below:

Serwaa Bonsu speaks on Odo Broni's injunction

Speaking on Oheneba Media's official platform on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Serwaa Bonsu dismissed the reports that she and her media channel had been sued by Odo Broni and her mother. According to her, the news was fake.

The media personality noted that she had no personal issues with the late Daddy Lumba's second wife and her mother.

Serwaa Bonsu noted that, contrary to some reports, she had never taken money from Akosua Serwaa to tarnish Odo Broni and her mother's reputation on her platform. She also denied having any personal relationship with Daddy Lumba's first wife and had never spoken with her.

She also stated that some individuals who used to praise her and Oheneba Media were silent when the reports of the alleged lawsuit emerged.

The video of Serwaa Bonsu breaking her silence on the news of Odo Broni's alleged injunction against her and Oheneba Media is below:

Daddy Lumba's funeral date emerges

Serwaa Bonsu's response to the alleged injunction from Odo Broni and her mother comes hours after the date for Daddy Lumba's funeral service in Kumasi was announced.

In an official statement released on September 8, 2025, the late musician's family announced that he will be buried on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In an interview on DL FM, Collins Amankwah, the former MP for Manhyia North and relative of Daddy Lumba, said the family was now convinced to proceed with the musician's funeral.

He noted that the family decided to bury the late musician on the first weekend of December after several consultations with the government and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He added that a cocktail party and a concert will be held on the evening of his funeral, featuring several music performances from Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Amakye Dede, and others.

The video of Collins Amankwah speaking about the funeral plans for the late Daddy Lumba is below:

