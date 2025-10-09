Daddy Lumba's family head has reacted to the rumours of an alleged injunction from Akosua Serwaa on the upcoming funeral

In a video, Mr Kofi Owusu Boahene dismissed the alleged claims ahead of a meeting with his family members

Daddy Lumba's family head's response to the alleged court injunction from Akosua Serwaa has triggered mixed reactions

Mr Kofi Owusu Boahene, the head of Daddy Lumba's family, has addressed rumours of an alleged court injunction on the late musician's funeral service.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the late Daddy Lumba's family announced that the music icon, who died at the age of 60 in July, is scheduled to be buried on Saturday, December 6, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The family's spokesperson and former Manhyia North MP, Collins Amankwah, also detailed the activities planned for the solemn event in Kumasi.

Following the announcement, rumours emerged that Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, had secured a court injunction to stop the funeral service from happening.

A copy of the alleged court injunction document shared by blogger Big Scout Prempeh in a since-deleted Facebook post claimed that the late singer's first wife had not been informed about the family's decision. Some allegations were also made against the family's head.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin addresses alleged court injunction

In an interview with blogger Gossips24TV on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the head of Daddy Lumba's family dismissed the claims that Akosua Serwaa has secured a court injunction to halt the funeral service.

Mr Kofi Owusu Boahene noted that no individual had gone to court and that he was unaware of any legal action from the late musician's first wife.

He said:

"Who has secured an injunction to halt the funeral? If you haven't gone to court, how will an injunction be placed on the funeral? We don't have any knowledge of any injunction. There hasn't been any injunction."

He also mentioned that he had arranged a meeting with his family members to inform them about the plans for Daddy Lumba's funeral service.

The video of Daddy Lumba's family head addressing the rumours of an alleged injunction on the funeral service is below:

Abusuapanin addresses Odo Broni's marriage controversy

Mr Kofi Owusu Boahene also addressed the controversy surrounding Odo Broni's marriage to the late Daddy Lumba.

The late singer's family head confirmed that Odo Broni was legally married to his deceased relative following his investigations.

He also responded to the backlash he received from some Ghanaians after he initially doubted the legitimacy of the marriage in the aftermath of Daddy Lumba's demise.

Abusuapanin's response to alleged injunction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Elizabeth Obeng commented:

"If I were Akosua Serwaa, I would not set foot there because Daddy Lumba didn't show his wife respect."

Emersyn wrote:

"The first wife will have a strong case if she decides to take the issue to court, customary or not, since she did an ordinance marriage with Lumba. She can stop any other person from doing the widowhood rites with her. Let's not use emotions to talk about this issue, but the law and the truth. Akosua Serwaa can drag this family to court, and she will win hands down."

Alberta said:

"Eii, the social media in-laws should come and listen. Obaa Tiwaa and co 😂😂."

Lumba's remains to be transported by road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's remains would be transported to Kumasi for his funeral service by road.

The head of the funeral planning committee noted that the late singer's remains would be taken through various communities for people to pay their last respects.

Collins Amankwah also detailed more information concerning the plans for the funeral service.

