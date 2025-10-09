Old footage of Apostle Kwadwo Safo speaking about his succession plan has resurfaced amid rumoured issues among his children

In the video, the late religious leader explained his decision to appoint his son as the CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies

Apostle Kwadwo Safo also advised parents on how they could train their children to succeed them later in life

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An old footage of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo speaking about his son, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr, has resurfaced amid rumours of tensions among his children.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo explains his decision to appoint his son, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr as Kantanka Group CEO in resurfaced video. Photo source: @kwadwosafo_jnr

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader was questioned about his decision to appoint his son as the CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies despite him not being the eldest child at a Kantanka Day celebration event held in an auditorium.

In response, Apostle Kwadwo Safo recounted a dream he had, which came to pass after his son was born. He noted that he started preparing his son to become a prophet from his childhood and that he always took him everywhere he went when he began his work as an inventor.

He said:

"I had a dream where I got a bird that could turn its head in every direction without till the end. Before his birth, I had planted a plantain tree, which produced food on two different sides. I saw it when he was born, so I made him a pastor during his childhood."

"I took him when he was only two weeks old. He was always sitting in a walker and walking beside me every time. I used to take him to my workplace."

The late religious leader stated that he appointed his son as the CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies because he deserved it.

He noted that he had chosen Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr to continue his legacy and grow his business ventures.

He said:

"I knew he deserved it. That is why I gave my business to him. He will continue my business and make it more prosperous. This is why I made that decision."

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo also advised successful individuals on how to groom their children to handle their business ventures when they grow up.

The video of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka explaining his decision to appoint his son as the Kantanka Group CEO is below:

Kantanka's family warns public about Safo Jnr

The resurfaced footage of Apostle Kwadwo Safo comes days after his family warned the public about Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr.

Bishop Ajagurajah prophesies about a power struggle between the late Kantanka’s children. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr

Source: Facebook

The family issued the disclaimer to caution the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with the son of the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader.

The statement, signed by the family’s spokesperson, advised that all issues about the funeral of the apostle should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

The family has cautioned that anyone who transacts business with the former Kantanka Group of Companies CEO does so at their own risk.

Ajagurajah prophesies a feud among Kantanka's children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Ajagurajah prophesied that a power struggle would ensue between two of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children, Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr.

In a video, the spiritual leader also alleged that there was an internal dispute among the late Kantanka's children after their father's demise.

Bishop Ajagurajah also recounted a recent spiritual encounter with Apostle Kwadwo Safo after his demise.

Source: YEN.com.gh