Veteran gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng has taken a dig at Broda Sammy in a recent interview

The singer spoke against Broda Sammy's controversial ways in promoting his songs and relevance

He also challenged the controversial viral sensation's narrative that gospel music, as it was done in the past, was not compelling enough

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has shared some underhanded comments about controversial gospel singer Broda Sammy.

Edward Akwasi Boateng Shades Broda Sammy: "Criminals Have Entered Gospel Music"

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview, Akwasi Boateng strongly criticised Broda Sammy, referencing some of the latter's unpopular and radical beliefs fueling his music and lifestyle.

Speaking to KayB TV on YouTube, the veteran musician spoke against the new crop of gospel singers who were bent on promoting their songs by any means necessary.

He labelled them as criminals who had disguised themselves as gospel singers.

"Criminals have entered the gospel music industry. You'll see them by the spectacles they wear," Akwasi Boateng said.

The Adee a Mepe Dawanim hitmaker criticised gospel singers who use raunchy ways to promote their music and condone immoral acts like sports betting.

Broda Sammy is known for his bold takes, encouraging sports betting and unmodest dressing among Christians. He believes that the old style of Christian practices was driving the younger Christians away from the church.

Edward Akwasi Boateng speaks about love life

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Akwasi Boateng described the kind of woman he wants to marry.

The gospel musician boldly disclosed that he was looking for a younger woman between 30 and 40.

Akwasi Boateng said that he was not interested in women like Diana Asamoah due to her lavish lifestyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh