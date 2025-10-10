Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Borax: Legendary Hiplife Musician Amazes Ghanaians With Boyish Looks As He Surfaces Abroad
Borax: Legendary Hiplife Musician Amazes Ghanaians With Boyish Looks As He Surfaces Abroad

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
2 min read
  • Legendary Ghanaian hiplife star Natty Borax, famed for classics like Pantoma and Asee Hɔ, has resurfaced in the Bronx, New York, sparking nostalgia among fans.
  • In a viral TikTok by DJ KA, Borax playfully hid behind the presenter before jumping into view while singing his hit single Pantoma
  • Social media users gushed over his boyish looks, with some asking for his secret to looking ageless despite rising to fame two decades ago

Legendary Ghanaian hiplife musician, Natty Borax, stirred social media reactions as he resurfaced in the United States of America (USA).

Borax, Daddy Lumba, Asee Ho, Borax Daddy Lumba
Hiplife legend Borax totally transformed as he resurfaces in the USA.
Source: Youtube

Borax, who rose to fame in the 2000s after he was featured on the hit single Asee Ho by Daddy Lumba, relocated to the United States many years ago after his career dimmed.

In his heyday, Borax dropped numerous hit songs, including Asee Ho, Pantoma, Teni Wonsa, Odo Bewu Dee, and many others.

Borax resurfaces in USA

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, radio personality DJ KA met up with Borax in the Bronx in New York City.

The YouTuber explained that he went to a barber shop when he ran into Borax and decided to record a video with him.

Borax hid behind DJ KA as he introduced him and jumped out to the camera singing Pantoma.

The musician looked completely transformed as he flaunted boyish looks that amazed Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Borax with DJ KA is below.

Below is the YouTube video of DJ KA and Borax.

Reactions to Borax resurfacing abroad

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of DJ KA and Borax.

PAQO said:

“Borax, still young. What's the secret?”

Baptizer Munkoh wrote:

“I never knew Borax was such a handsome guy.”

Abena Virgo commented:

“Borax isn’t ageing o, Asie Hɔ was 25 years ago, so how old is he now? Looking young and vibrant.”

AdombaSanchez said:

“Please, DJ KA, tell Borax to send me a signed shirt because he's been my favourite growing up 👌🙏 I will come to the studios for it when you drop Ghana 🇬🇭.”

