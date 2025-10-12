Nigerian musician Nathaniel Bassey has shared a powerful testimony about his marriage in a viral video

The host of the year Hallelujah Challenge, opened up about childbirth during the third day of the 2025 event

Some social media users have commented on Nathaniel Bassey's emotional trending video on Instagram

Nathaniel Bassey has disclosed that his wife, Sarah Bassey, suffered five miscarriages, including an ectopic pregnancy.

The gospel singer and host of the month-long virtual worship session, Hallelujah Challenge, made this known during the third day of the October 2025 edition of the online praise and worship programme.

Nathaniel Bassey's wife suffers from five miscarriages

Speaking during the live session, Nathaniel Bassey inspired many to have faith in God by sharing his personal testimony.

He explained how he mustered the courage to minister to millions online while privately supporting his wife through those difficult times.

“As men of God and ministers, we have heard a lot of stories. People come to me and say, ‘Pastor Nathaniel, you don’t understand.’ My wife will have to forgive me. Do you know there were times during the Hallelujah Challenge when we had a miscarriage, and nobody knew? I would still come online to praise and dance,” he said.

Nathaniel Bassey talks about wife ectopic pregnancy

Nathaniel Bassey got many Christians teary-eyed as he opened up about the moment his wife was hospitalised due to an ectopic pregnancy.

Despite the situation, he said he found the strength to lead worship online before returning to the hospital to be by her side.

“A few years ago, she was in the hospital with an ectopic pregnancy. I would leave, lead praise and worship online, then return to the hospital, and the nurses attending to her would tell me, ‘It was powerful tonight.’ Not one, not two, not three or four pregnancies, but five,” he stated.

What is the Hallelujah Challenge?

First launched in 2017, the Hallelujah Challenge has grown into one of the most popular online worship movements in the world, drawing thousands each night to sing, pray, and share testimonies of faith.

Lady gets visa after joining Hallelujah Challenge

A young Ghanaian woman has expressed mixed emotions as she marks her first anniversary in the United Kingdom.

Identified as Adwoa Brago on TikTok, she took to social media to celebrate and thank God for how far He had brought her.

In a video on her page, she sang Jesus Iye by Nathaniel Bassey while expressing gratitude.

She indicated that she secured her UK visa after joining the Hallelujah Challenge in October 2024.

Law Student attributes admission to Hallelujah Challenge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady celebrated her admission to the Ghana School of Law.

She credited her success to the Hallelujah Challenge session she had joined the previous year.

She is one of many whose dreams came true after participating in the dawn praise and worship session.

