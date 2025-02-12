An elderly Ghanaian woman was overjoyed upon arriving in the UK to visit her family, smiling widely despite the cold weather

An elderly Ghanaian woman could not hide her joy when she arrived at an airport in the United Kingdom to visit her family.

The woman smiled widely and showed her teeth as her daughter picked her up at the airport.

Elderly Ghanaian woman jubilates as she arrives in the UK for the first time. Photo credit: @vintagevee

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the cheerful-looking elderly woman said she was happy to be in the UK even though the weather was cold.

When her daughter asked her if she was feeling cold, the elderly woman responded in the affirmative.

She was wearing a cream jacket on her clothes, a scarf and other accessories to keep her warm.

In the video, the elderly woman kept saying happily that she had landed in the UK. She spoke Twi throughout.

Twi is a Ghanaian language largely spoken by the Akan tribe in Ghana. It is widely spoken in the Southern and Central parts of Ghana.

Her daughter asked her why she seemed so happy and the woman said she was going to laugh or smile for the 3 consecutive hours to show her joy.

In her caption to the video, @vintagevee thanked God for allowing her to bring her mother to the UK.

“Lmaoo this woman will not kill me! She’s too funny🤣. All praises be to the most high God!”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the old woman's daughter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @vintagevee on TikTok. Read them below:

Victoria Botchway427 said:

“My mum will visit uk one day, my greatest wish, Help me God.”

Vee🤍 replied:

“Aww she definitely will in Jesus name!☺️.”

Abena pinky 🥰🥰😍 said:

“Finally my grandma's re in UK.”

Ms.frimpong wrote:

“Mesere 3 hours took me off😂😂😂 awww bless her❤️.”

Missy🌸 said:

“I will come n visit her 🤣.”

Ney🤍 wrote:

“God is so good😍🙏🏾 Mama & Nana finally here🥹❤️❤️.”

Vee🤍 replied:

“He’s greattt!!! Yes ooh your besties are here!❤️.”

Big lanie said:

“God is too good ❤️welcome mummy 🫶🏾🎉.”

Elderly Ghanaian woman travels to UK

An elderly Ghanaian woman left Ghana for the United Kingdom to visit her family abroad and said she would stay longer than expected.

Janet Acheampong said she was happy to travel to the UK for holidays and added that the country was very beautiful.

When asked if she could stay during winter, Janet Acheampog responded in the affirmative and encouraged everyone to travel abroad at least ones in their lifetime.

She was grateful to her daughter for sponsoring her trip to the United Kingdom. She indicated that her daughter had been welcoming and treated her well since she arrived.

Many people who took to the comment section of the video showered praises on the daughter of the elderly woman for her kindness towards her mother.

