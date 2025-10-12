Nana Danquah Adjei Domson has made history as the youngest male lawyer in Ghana at age 21

The old student of Breman Asikuma Senior High School and graduate of the University of Ghana is the son of a great politician

Some social media users have congratulated the intelligent and humble lawyer for his latest academic achievement achievement

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nana Danquah Adjei Domson has made history as the youngest lawyer in Ghana at age 21.

The young Ghanaian lawyer, who hails from Breman Asikuma in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, was called to the Bar on October 10, 2025.

Nana Danquah Adjei Domson becomes Ghana's youngest lawyer after being called to the Ghana Bar. Photo credit: @dennislaw.

Source: Instagram

Ghana's youngest lawyer Nana Danquah Adjei Domson

Ghana's youngest lawyer, Nana Danquah Adjei Domson, who was born on April 12, 2004, has three siblings.

He completed his basic education at Breman Asikuma Colonel Baidoo School at the age of 12.

He then gained admission to Breman Asikuma Senior High School, where he studied General Arts for a year before transferring to Life International College in Tema, completing his secondary education at age 15 in 2019.

The Facebook post is below:

Nana Danquah Adjei Domson's academic achievements

Lawyer Danquah Adjei Domson, Esq, was enrolled at the University of Cape Coast Law Faculty from 2019 to 2023, graduating with First Class Honours.

He furthered his studies at the Ghana School of Law, Makola, for two years and was called to the Bar on October 10, 2025, at age 21.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Samson Lordson Nii Commey stated:

"This is how Ghanaian's education system should be, by 15 years you should be done with SHS, then by 19 or 18 years you are through with university or something. This will help you acquire enough experience in your youthful age before you enter adulthood."

Qwabena Isaac stated:

"I'm thinking his father will be Hon. Emmanuel Adjei Domson, the youngest DCE during President Kufour's time. But stand to be corrected."

Robert Akrasi stated:

"Congratulations, you have made your family and your parents proud. You are coming from a humble beginning, brightening the corner where you are, not from any of the top schools in Ghana but with determination and perseverance, you have reached the top. Continue to excel, just be humble and God fearing and success will come your way."

The X post is below:

Inspector Bediako's Daughter Becomes a Lawyer

Ghanaian actor Oscar Provencal's daughter, Anne-Marie Naa Toshie Provencal, has also been called to the Ghana Bar.

Inspector Bediako's daughter was one of the 824 lawyers authorised to practise as solicitors and barristers of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Inspector Bediako's daughter Anne-Marie gets called to the Ghana Bar. Photo credit: @anne_pro.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian lawyer and fashionista looked effortlessly chic in a stylish white pantsuit and black high heels during her graduation ceremony.

The highly talked-about event was held on October 10, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The X post is below:

2017 GMB first runner-up becomes a lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2017 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up, Baaba Botchway, who has also been called to the Ghana Bar, along with Serwaa Amihere and others.

The hardworking psychiatric nurse and beauty queen has received praise on social media for her remarkable academic achievement.

She stole the spotlight at her graduation with a custom-made black pantsuit and flawless makeup, as seen in trending photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh