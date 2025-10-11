Ghanaian actor Oscar Provencal's daughter has made him proud after she was called to the Ghana Bar

Anne-Marie Naa Toshie Provencal looked elegant in a classy white ensemble for her graduation ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated the proud University of Ghana, Legon, graduate on her latest academic achievement

Ghanaian actor Oscar Provencal's daughter, Anne-Marie Naa Toshie Provencal, has made her family proud after being officially called to the Ghana Bar.

She was one of the 824 lawyers who are now authorised to practice as solicitors and barristers before the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Inspector Bediako's daughter becomes a lawyer

On the X platform, Anne-Marie beautifully showcased her graduation photos after she completed her studies with remarkable achievement.

She wore an elegant all-white ensemble during the commencement ceremony held on October 10, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Anne-Marie completed her look with fashionable black stilettos and posed gracefully in a law office, accentuating her accomplishment by holding a striking Art Deco telephone, signalling her transition into the legal profession.

Many were captivated by her impeccable makeup and luxurious frontal lace wig, which complemented her poised demeanour.

The celebration of this milestone not only highlighted her personal success but also the legacy of her father, Inspector Bediako.

Inspector Bediako's daughter graduates with a law degree

Anne-Marie Naa Toshie Provencal, daughter of the iconic Ghanaian actor Inspector Bediako, has bagged a law degree from the University of Ghana.

She shared vibrant photos of herself wearing a beautifully crafted kente dress, paired with sleek brown strappy high heels, as she posed in front of the Great Hall on the prestigious Legon campus.

Her graceful appearance and natural beauty drew much admiration on the X platform, showcasing her refined fashion sense and undeniable charisma.

Who is Inspector Bediako?

Oscar Provencal, known widely for his impactful roles as a Ghanaian actor, director, and producer, gained immense popularity during the 1990s for his starring role in the beloved investigative TV series Inspector Bediako.

The show's narrative revolved around the legendary inspector and his intricate investigations.

A sequel focusing on the adventures of Inspector Bediako's son has also entertained audiences in recent years.

Throughout his illustrious career, Provencal has showcased his talents in various films and series, including Bigman, Wahala, Sun City, and Deadly Voyage, solidifying his status as a household name in Ghanaian entertainment.

Latifa Teiya Fuseini wins the overall best law student

Latifa Teiya Fuseini has gone viral after she won the overall best graduating student at the Ghana School of Law following her remarkable call to the Bar in 2025.

The brilliant daughter of Alhaji Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, the former Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, has garnered significant respect and admiration across social media platforms for her accomplishments.

The official website of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) also recognised her achievements on October 10, 2025.

2017 GMB Contestant Baaba Botchway becomes lawyer

Baaba Botchway, the first runner-up of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2017 pageant, has also been called to the Bar.

The dedicated psychiatric nurse and inspiring beauty queen made history by achieving this prestigious milestone while maintaining her advocacy for mental health awareness.

Her graduation ceremony featured her looking radiant in a stylish and sophisticated pantsuit, embodying both grace and professionalism.

Serwaa Amihere's journey to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the journey of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, who was recognised for her call to the Bar.

The GHOne TV presenter openly shared the numerous challenges she faced throughout her five-year legal education journey, inspiring many with her resilience and determination.

Notable public figures, including Nana Aba Anamoah, among others, have taken to social media to express their congratulations and support for Serwaa’s significant achievement.

