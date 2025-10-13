Nigerian content creator Jarvis, aka Jadrolita, was among several viral stars who were at the Accra Sports Stadium to witness Ghana qualify for the 2026 World Cup

A video of the viral sensation jumping for joy after randomly spotting a yellow Lamborghini at the stadium in Ghana

Her exciting moment comes months after she made an outlandish remark about Ghana during her first visit

Nigerian viral sensation Jarvis joined thousands of fans to watch Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Comoros on October 12, 2025.

Jadrolita randomly spots a Lamborghini as she heads to the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Black Stars' game. Photo source: Jadrolita, Gh Hyper

Source: TikTok

The 40k capacity Accra Sports Stadium was packed with teeming fans who witnessed the Black Stars defeat the Coelacanths and book their place in the upcoming World Cup.

Several videos of Jarvis enjoying her moments at the stadium have surfaced on social media.

Jarvis spots a Lamborghini at Accra Sports Stadium

Jarvis was engaged in an interview with TikTok blog GHBrain at the Accra Sports Stadium when a yellow Lamborghini drove in.

The luxurious ride, which was being driven by Ghanaian entrepreneur and entertainment executive Rob Definition, arrived while tickets were being redeemed ahead of the game.

The business mogul stole the spotlight with his grand arrival. Jarvis jumped for joy after spotting the yellow supercar.

Nearly a year ago, the Nigerian sensation made an outlandish claim after her first visit to Ghana. She claimed she did not see any luxury car on her first visit to the country.

Jarvis discusses her visit to Ghana with Peller

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jarvis was seen reviewing her experience in Ghana so far with her partner, Peller.

During a TikTok live interaction, the Nigerian sensation established that the experience at the Accra Sports Stadium was her first time watching a live football game.

She gushed about the packed crowd and energy as she recounted her moments to Peller.

"Everybody was there. People were still outside. They take their football stuff very seriously. Do we have anything like that in Nigeria? That was my first time at a stadium," Jarvis said.'

Jarvis' presence in Ghana stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

MACONZY DE STREET GOVRNOR said:

"Who notices that she was not really happy but rather pretending 😊."

KHING BLESS wrote:

"Immediately the light went out, Jarvis thought she was teleported to Naija😂😂💔💔💔."

𝓢𝓽𝓾𝓫𝓫𝓸𝓻𝓷 🏆🥷 commented:

"U see how Ghana is organised and the stadium is clean? If na Nigeria they don scatter everywhere."

RICHDOTCOM ♉️ 🐂 added:

"That Lamborghini driver deserves an Oscar, he came at the right time, anka we die for jarvis hands 🤣😂."

Otto Addo praised after Black Stars' WC qualification

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Otto Addo etched his name into Ghanaian football history after guiding the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars defeated Comoros 1-0 in Accra to top the CAF qualification Group I with 23 points in ten matches.

By leading the team to consecutive World Cup appearances, Otto Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to achieve such a feat.

Source: YEN.com.gh