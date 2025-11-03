Nakeeyat Dramani is trending for all the right reasons after she successfully enrolled at Mfantsiman Girls' School

A video of her making the rounds showed the talented poet in an excited mood as she was singing the school's ode

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post congratulated Nakeeyat on her admission

Nakeeyat Dramani, the 2019 Talented Kidz winner, has left many in awe after a new video proved that she is adapting to life as a senior high school student at Mfantsiman Girls'.

This comes after a young lady known on TikTok as @minat_couturegh, apparently a relative of the 2019 Talented Kidz winner, paid a visit to her in the Saltpond-based school.

Nakeeyat sings a school ode as a relative visits her at Mfantisman Girls. Photo credit: @minat_couturegh/TikTok

A video posted on her TikTok page showed the talented poet in her checkered uniform, seated in a visibly happy mood at the school's assembly hall as she interacted with her guest.

Nakeeyat appears to be enjoying her time as a student of Mfantsiman Girls' after she was spotted singing the school ode with joy.

She was then seen taking a stroll with her guest on her campus.

Nakeeyat trims her hair for school

Nakeeyat recently went viral after a video showing the moment she trimmed her hair in readiness to attend Senior High School went viral.

The video, which was posted by the salon where she got the haircut, captured the deeply moving moment she walked into the barbering salon in a pensive mood.

It, however, took a lot of convincing from the barber to get Nakeeyat to trim her hair.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 37,000 likes and 140 comments.

Reactions to Nakeeyat's time at Mfantsiman Girls'

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on Nakeeyat's time at Mfantsiman Girls' School.

Jani commented:

"Nobody visited till I completed school. Hmm, I have really passed through a lot."

Swanziki commented:

"She’s already singing the school’s ode."

Herbert commented:

"One lesson I learned from Mfantsiman: With God's help, we can make a difference in our schools."

