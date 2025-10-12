MC Yaa Yeboah has blasted the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu's wife for fighting over his dead body in a viral video

The entertainment pundit claimed she would never pay a lawyer for a such a useless case on Peace FM

MC Yaa Yeboah's comments have reignited interest in the life and legacy of the late iconic Ghanaian musician

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, MC Yaa Yeboah, shared her opinion about the late Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements.

The United Television presenter also commented on the lawsuit filed by the late Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa.

MC Yaa Yeboah blasts Akosua Serwaa for filing a lawsuit against the late Daddy Lumba's family head regarding his funeral arrangements. Photo credit: @mcyaayeboah.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, MC Yaa Yeboah questioned Akosua Serwaa for not filing a lawsuit against her late husband, Daddy Lumba, while he was alive for marrying a second woman.

She stated that Akosua Serwaa should allow the family head of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu to proceed with the funeral arrangements as planned.

"I will never give lawyers my money to fight over a dead body. We have been here since January 2025, and if Akosua Serwaa knew that her late husband Daddy Lumba meant something to her and she cherished their love, why didn’t she sue Daddy Lumba for bigamy when he was alive?."

"She never spoke about bigamy, and now that the iconic musician is dead, you have filed an injunction to stop the family from organising his final funeral rites. Litigation takes years. I will support any decision she takes to fight for the properties due to her and her children because she was married to Daddy Lumba."

My only concern is that the funeral arrangements should proceed as planned so that the late Daddy Lumba would be buried on 6 December 2025 and not kept in the fridge for a long time. If you could fight to take care of him while he was alive, why are you fighting over his dead body to determine when he should be buried?"

Otumfuo’s Dadiesoabahene Blasts Akosua Serwaa

Nana Kumi Agyare II, the Dadiesoabahene of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has told Akosua Serwaa that her legal case against Daddy Lumba’s family and Odo Broni would fail.

Nana Dadiesoabahene proudly explained that the customs and traditions of Asanteman reign supreme in Ghana, and that German law has no power to compel them to do what is considered wrong by their customs.

Otumfuo's Dadiesoabahene claims that Akosua Serwaa's court case against Daddy Lumba's family and Odo Broni. Photo credit: @dwtv would fail.

On 2 October 2025, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh sued Daddy Lumba’s family head (Abusuapanin) Kofi Owusu, his alleged second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta popularly known as Odo Broni and Transitions Funeral Home at the High Court in Kumasi.

Akosua Serwaa claimed that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had announced a funeral date for her husband without consulting her or considering her needs.

She also accused him of recognising Odo Broni as Daddy Lumba’s widow when she, Akosua Serwaa, was his only legally wedded wife, having married the late musician under German civil law in 2004.

Lawyer Claims Odo Broni isn't a widow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, who commented on the suit filed against Odo Broni and the head of Daddy Lumba’s family.

The lawyer highlighted the consequences if Odo Broni attempts to claim that she was the wife of Daddy Lumba.

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the matter.

