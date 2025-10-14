Veteran musician Dr Panee has cautioned Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, not to travel to Ghana for his funeral

In a viral video, he claimed that the musician's family head and his second wife, Odo Broni, were allegedly working together to stop Akosua Serwaa

His caution arrived as she pursued a court case seeking to halt Daddy Lumba’s December 6 funeral and to be recognised as his sole lawful wife

Veteran Ghanaian musician Dr Tee, popularly known as Dr Panee, has warned Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, not to attend his funeral scheduled for December 6.

In a viral video, the collaborator on Daddy Lumba’s 1998 hit single, Dr Panee, alleged that the late musician’s family head, Kofi Owusu (Abusuapanin), and his second wife, Odo Broni, were conspiring against her.

He warned Akosua Serwaa that her life may be in danger if she comes to Ghana for the highlife musician's funeral.

"The advice I can give to Akosua Serwaa is that she should not attend the funeral. She just needs to gather her documents for court, and once she's declared as Daddy Lumba's legal wife, she should not even bother showing up for the funeral. She and her children should not even come to Ghana. They should remain in Germany,” he said.

The veteran musician alleged that the two were intent on taking all of Daddy Lumba’s properties and were planning to stop Akosua Serwaa from her rightful inheritance.

Akosua Serwaa sues Odo Broni and Abusuapanin

Dr Panee’s advice to Akosua Serwaa came ahead of a legal battle between Daddy Lumba’s two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court on October 2, 2025, seeking to place an injunction on Daddy Lumba’s funeral from going ahead.

She claimed that she had been sidelined in preparations by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni, and sought a declaration from the court declaring her as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife.

Reactions to Dr Panee’s Akosua Serwaa advice

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of Dr Panee warning Akosua Serwaa against attending Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

RITA MTN🙆⛳ said:

"She shouldn't attend at all. She should just fight for her properties."

Abigail 168 wrote:

"Akosua Serwaah is not Lumba’s wife, so she is not needed at his funeral."

Ellen Fofie Ankapong wrote:

"Exactly my thoughts, she should leave their corpse for them. It's very painful to sacrifice all your effort, time and resources for a man and not be appreciated, but ewiase S3 wo nwuu y3, wonnim de3 wob3nya."

Benjaminx Abrahamx said:

"Ghanaians and fans of DL are confusing themselves; DL was with Priscilla for 15 years, meaning he left Germany between 2008-2010, and started another milestone with Odo Broni. Meaning all his properties in Ghana here were acquired or amassed by DL and Priscilla because both were living together."

Ajagurajah rubbishes Akosua Serwaa's legal challenge

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah had slammed Akosua Serwaa's legal challenge against Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba's family.

In a video, he stated that the case was doomed to fail, stating that Daddy Lumba's first wife had abandoned the musician when he was unwell.

