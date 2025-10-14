Daddy Lumba: Dr Panee Warns Akosua Serwaa Not to Attend Late Singer’s Funeral Over Alleged Plot
- Veteran musician Dr Panee has cautioned Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, not to travel to Ghana for his funeral
- In a viral video, he claimed that the musician's family head and his second wife, Odo Broni, were allegedly working together to stop Akosua Serwaa
- His caution arrived as she pursued a court case seeking to halt Daddy Lumba’s December 6 funeral and to be recognised as his sole lawful wife
Veteran Ghanaian musician Dr Tee, popularly known as Dr Panee, has warned Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, not to attend his funeral scheduled for December 6.
In a viral video, the collaborator on Daddy Lumba’s 1998 hit single, Dr Panee, alleged that the late musician’s family head, Kofi Owusu (Abusuapanin), and his second wife, Odo Broni, were conspiring against her.
He warned Akosua Serwaa that her life may be in danger if she comes to Ghana for the highlife musician's funeral.
"The advice I can give to Akosua Serwaa is that she should not attend the funeral. She just needs to gather her documents for court, and once she's declared as Daddy Lumba's legal wife, she should not even bother showing up for the funeral. She and her children should not even come to Ghana. They should remain in Germany,” he said.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The veteran musician alleged that the two were intent on taking all of Daddy Lumba’s properties and were planning to stop Akosua Serwaa from her rightful inheritance.
The TikTok video of Dr Panee speaking about the situation is below.
Akosua Serwaa sues Odo Broni and Abusuapanin
Dr Panee’s advice to Akosua Serwaa came ahead of a legal battle between Daddy Lumba’s two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.
Akosua Serwaa filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court on October 2, 2025, seeking to place an injunction on Daddy Lumba’s funeral from going ahead.
She claimed that she had been sidelined in preparations by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni, and sought a declaration from the court declaring her as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife.
Below is a Facebook post with details of Akosua Serwaa's legal challenge.
Obaa Tiwaa details alleged incident that forced Akosua Serwaa to file for divorce from Daddy Lumba, video
Reactions to Dr Panee’s Akosua Serwaa advice
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of Dr Panee warning Akosua Serwaa against attending Daddy Lumba’s funeral.
RITA MTN🙆⛳ said:
"She shouldn't attend at all. She should just fight for her properties."
Abigail 168 wrote:
"Akosua Serwaah is not Lumba’s wife, so she is not needed at his funeral."
Ellen Fofie Ankapong wrote:
"Exactly my thoughts, she should leave their corpse for them. It's very painful to sacrifice all your effort, time and resources for a man and not be appreciated, but ewiase S3 wo nwuu y3, wonnim de3 wob3nya."
Benjaminx Abrahamx said:
"Ghanaians and fans of DL are confusing themselves; DL was with Priscilla for 15 years, meaning he left Germany between 2008-2010, and started another milestone with Odo Broni. Meaning all his properties in Ghana here were acquired or amassed by DL and Priscilla because both were living together."
Ajagurajah rubbishes Akosua Serwaa's legal challenge
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah had slammed Akosua Serwaa's legal challenge against Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba's family.
In a video, he stated that the case was doomed to fail, stating that Daddy Lumba's first wife had abandoned the musician when he was unwell.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh