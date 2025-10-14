Bishop Ajagurajah reacted to the public dispute between Daddy Lumba's wives, calling it a sign of the singer's fulfilled life

He explained that in Ghanaian culture, a dramatic funeral often reflects the wealth and influence of the deceased

Ajagurajah said he related to Lumba's story, dismissing critics who lacked experience with poverty or success

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, the founder of the Ajaguarajah Movement, has weighed in on the public marital dispute between late Daddy Lumba's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Bishop, known as Ajagurajah, used the beef and court cases between the wives as a powerful teaching moment about wealth, loyalty, and the measure of a man's life.

His comment came after Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, accused her late husband's family of attempting to sideline her in funeral preparations in favour of Odo Broni, his second wife.

Akosua Serwaa lived with Daddy Lumba in Germany from the 1980s until he relocated to Ghana in the mid-2000s.

Ajagurajah weighs in on Lumba's wives' dispute

Commenting on this, Ajagurajah stated that he is happy with the brouhaha between the family, especially the context of Daddy Lumba's funeral dispute.

While being excited, he disclosed his reason, stating that in Ghanaian culture, a quiet funeral signifies a person of little means, whereas a funeral filled with drama and public attention is a sign that the deceased was a man of substance.

He noted that, in his view, the controversy displayed Lumba's success and significance.

He claimed that he was authoritative enough to speak on the matter because he, like the deceased, has personally experienced the journey from poverty to wealth. He dismissed the opinions of commentators who have never known hardship because they lack the proper context.

Akosua Serwaa- Daddy Lumba's wedding video surfaces

In a similar story, a rare video of Daddy Lumba’s 2004 civil wedding to his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has re-emerged online amid her legal showdown with Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa claimed that she married Daddy Lumba under German law, asserting that no other marriage can be entered into by either party while that marriage stands.

“We also wish to remind the public that Mr. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh was a citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany, and was legally married to Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh on 23rd December 2004 in Bornheim, Germany. Under German law, no man who is already legally married can enter into another marriage,” the statement said.

It announced that Akosua Serwaa had commenced legal proceedings to halt the funeral and stop Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu from carrying out preparations with Odo Broni as the widow.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares alleged divorce notice

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media to share an alleged divorce notice sent from Akosua Serwaa and her legal team to Daddy Lumba in 2018.

In the alleged document filed through the Mercer and Company law firm, the late singer's first wife notified her husband of her intention to seek a divorce after years of alleged unfaithfulness in their 34 years of marriage.

Akosua Serwaa reportedly shared that she had found out about his second marriage and children with Odo Broni in Ghana through third parties.

