Ajagurajah Blasts Akosua Serwaa and Backs Odo Broni Amid Daddy Lumba Legal Tussle
- Controversial spiritual leader Bishop Ajagurajah has waded into the fiery feud between Daddy Lumba’s two surviving wives
- In a video, he stated that Akosua Serwaa does not deserve a share of the late icon’s estate because she was absent during his time of illness
- His comments have stirred social media reactions, with some Ghanaians siding with Odo Broni while others fiercely defend Akosua Serwaa
Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah has stirred debate on social media after wading into the Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni beef.
In an interview, the founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement said Akosua Serwaa did not stay by Daddy Lumba in his time of need and therefore did not deserve to enjoy from his estate.
A legal tussle has broken out between the wives of the late Ghanaian highlife superstar following his death on July 26, 2025.
Akosua Serwaa, who lived with Daddy Lumba in Germany since the 1980s until he relocated to Ghana in the mid-2000s, has accused the late singer’s family of attempting to sideline her in funeral preparations in favour of his second wife, Odo Broni.
Obaa Tiwaa details alleged incident that forced Akosua Serwaa to file for divorce from Daddy Lumba, video
Ajagurajah blasts Akosua Serwaa
During the final years of Daddy Lumba’s life, he was reportedly unwell and was cared for by Odo Broni.
Addressing the controversy, Ajagurajah said Akosua Serwaa would lose her tussle with Odo Broni.
He said this was because Odo Broni worked hard to take care of Daddy Lumba and deserved to inherit all he worked for.
The TikTok video of Ajagurajah is below.
Reactions to Ajaguraha blasting Akosua Serwaa
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Ajagurajah slamming Akosua Serwaa.
Hannahdormekpor3 said:
"I pray Odo Broni wins this case."
She boss wrote:
"So you people think Akosua Serwaa intentionally ignored Lumba? Let’s be real here. A woman who invested in the man’s ambition? It was Lumba who didn’t want her closer. If it were Akosua Serwaa who ignored Lumba anka, definitely he would have consulted someone to talk to her, and that person would have been a witness today.
Raphael Buckman commented:
"For the first time ever, I agree with you."
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh