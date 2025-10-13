Controversial spiritual leader Bishop Ajagurajah has waded into the fiery feud between Daddy Lumba’s two surviving wives

In a video, he stated that Akosua Serwaa does not deserve a share of the late icon’s estate because she was absent during his time of illness

His comments have stirred social media reactions, with some Ghanaians siding with Odo Broni while others fiercely defend Akosua Serwaa

Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah has stirred debate on social media after wading into the Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni beef.

Ajagurajah slams Daddy Lumba's first wife Akosua Serwaa and praises Odo Broni for taking care of the late legend. Image credit: @dailywatchtvonline, @deprincegh

In an interview, the founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement said Akosua Serwaa did not stay by Daddy Lumba in his time of need and therefore did not deserve to enjoy from his estate.

A legal tussle has broken out between the wives of the late Ghanaian highlife superstar following his death on July 26, 2025.

Akosua Serwaa, who lived with Daddy Lumba in Germany since the 1980s until he relocated to Ghana in the mid-2000s, has accused the late singer’s family of attempting to sideline her in funeral preparations in favour of his second wife, Odo Broni.

Ajagurajah blasts Akosua Serwaa

During the final years of Daddy Lumba’s life, he was reportedly unwell and was cared for by Odo Broni.

Addressing the controversy, Ajagurajah said Akosua Serwaa would lose her tussle with Odo Broni.

He said this was because Odo Broni worked hard to take care of Daddy Lumba and deserved to inherit all he worked for.

Reactions to Ajaguraha blasting Akosua Serwaa

Hannahdormekpor3 said:

"I pray Odo Broni wins this case."

She boss wrote:

"So you people think Akosua Serwaa intentionally ignored Lumba? Let’s be real here. A woman who invested in the man’s ambition? It was Lumba who didn’t want her closer. If it were Akosua Serwaa who ignored Lumba anka, definitely he would have consulted someone to talk to her, and that person would have been a witness today.

Raphael Buckman commented:

"For the first time ever, I agree with you."

