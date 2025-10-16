Seguwah Official: Popular TikToker And Comedian Reportedly Passes Away
- Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality and comedian Seguwah Official has reportedly passed away
- The TikToker is reported to have succumbed to a severe illness that left him hospitalised at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
- Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to grieve over Seguwah Official's untimely demise
Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality and comedian Seguwah Official has reportedly passed away.
The news of the cross-dressing content creator's untimely demise was confirmed by some of his close friends during a TikTok live session on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
According to a TikToker who claimed to have recently spoken to him, Seguwah Official shared that he was battling an illness during their phone conversation.
He indicated that the social media personality, who gained popularity for content with his colleagues Akonoba, Deaconess Abokomah, Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah, and others, could not properly speak and appeared to have been relying on an oxygen tank while on admission at the hospital.
He noted that he grew concerned about Seguwah Official's well-being and called multiple times but was unable to reach him.
He stated that the TikToker had initially been receiving medical treatment in Takoradi before being transferred to Kasoa and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he unfortunately passed away at dawn on Thursday, October 16, 2025, from the severe illness.
The news of Seguwah Official's untimely demise has sent many Ghanaians into a state of mourning on social media.
The TikTok videos confirming Seguwah Official's demise are below:
The videos of TikTokers mourning Seguwah Official's demise are below:
The video of Seguwah Official's content with Deaconess Abokomah is below:
Queen Yaa Franka dies from illness
Seguwah Official's demise comes a day after another TikToker, Queen Yaa Franka, died from an illness that had kept her away from social media for a few months.
The news of the social media personality's demise was announced on TikTok by her colleague and close friend, Efya Sarkodie, in an emotional post on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.
According to reports, Queen Yaa, who was also a nursing student, succumbed to a severe illness she had been battling for a while. She had been inactive on TikTok since July 18, 2025, when she celebrated her birthday and expressed gratitude to God for her journey in life.
The social media post announcing Queen Yaa's untimely demise is below:
Netizens mourn Seguwah Official's demise
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Edith Adei Dsane commented:
"Just yesterday, my kid sis said he was sick at Korle-Bu, so she went to visit him. Eii, tomorrow is really never promised, hmmm. RIP to him. 🥺."
ABI wrote:
"Herh what is happening?"
Rich Man's Wife commented:
"Aww, Seguwah😭😭😭😭😭."
